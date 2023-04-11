OSWEGO — A 38-year-old financial coordinator has announced he is running as a Democrat to replace the Oswego Common Council’s sole Democratic councilor.
Chance Kennedy, a political newcomer, will run for a seat representing the city’s 1st Ward, which is currently held by three-term Democratic Councilor Susan McBrearty, who is not running for reelection.
He will likely face at least one opponent. The Oswego City Republican Committee has endorsed Kyle Walton in his bid to represent the 1st Ward.
Kennedy was born in Oswego and attended Riley and Leighton elementary schools before moving to Mexico, later graduating from Mexico High School. He worked at his grandmother’s Oswego business as a teenager and worked his way through Bryant & Stratton College in customer service positions.
He currently works from home as a financial coordinator for a women’s health care organization in Syracuse and is working on a master’s degree in business administration at SUNY Oswego.
Kennedy said he began getting more involved in politics during the 2016 presidential election and decided to run for city council out of a desire to help make local government work better.
“In the spirit of sounding too cliché, you’ve got to be the change you want to see in the world,” he said. “It’s about helping facilitate change to make your little part of the world a better place.”
He described himself as an advocate for “accessible, communicative and transparent government.” And he said one of the best ways to ensure government works for the people is to keep it from being dominated by a single political party.
“I hope that we can get some more Democrats on the city council and hopefully have a little bit more oversight on the city,” he said.
That’s not to say that he isn’t willing to work with Republicans. He praised Mayor Billy Barlow’s efforts to improve the city over the past seven years.
“He’s done great things for the city, there’s no denying that,” Kennedy said.
But he said he would like to focus less on cosmetic improvements and more on maintaining and modernizing the city’s infrastructure, particularly water and sewers.
Upgrading the city’s waste treatment plants, for example, might not be popular but is important, he said.
“People don’t tend to see those things, but they use them every day,” he said.
Kennedy wants to make replacing much of the city’s aging and corroded pipes a priority.
And he wants to see the city work toward a better relationship with the state Port of Oswego Authority.
Under Barlow, the city has had a rocky relationship with the port over several issues, including a building project that would block views of Oswego’s lighthouse.
“I know that’s been kind a strained issue over the years,” Kennedy said. “I look at things in a business sense. The port itself brings a lot of business to Oswego, and without the port it would be a severe dent to our local economy.”
Despite being a political newcomer, Kennedy said he is well aware that successfully governing involves cooperating with other city councilors.
“I just want to make it function better,” he said.
