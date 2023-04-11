Jim Rice

FULTON — Lifelong Fulton resident Jim Rice has entered the race for Fulton mayor as a candidate for the Democratic Party.

Rice joins a crowded field for the Nov. 7 election. Marissa Hanlon and David Phares have announced their bids as Republicans and will compete in the June 27 primary. In addition, Tom Kenyon is running on the Conservative Party line. Current Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.

