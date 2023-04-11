FULTON — Lifelong Fulton resident Jim Rice has entered the race for Fulton mayor as a candidate for the Democratic Party.
Rice joins a crowded field for the Nov. 7 election. Marissa Hanlon and David Phares have announced their bids as Republicans and will compete in the June 27 primary. In addition, Tom Kenyon is running on the Conservative Party line. Current Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.
“Jim Rice is very active, and well established in the Fulton community,” said Betsy Passer, chair of the Oswego County Democratic Committee. “He’s a very engaged citizen there in the community.”
From 1992 to 1993, and 2003 to 2005 Rice served as the 2nd Ward councilor in Fulton, and spent several years as the Fulton City Democratic Committee chair, according to a press release.
“He’s been involved in the Democratic Party there for years,” said Passer.
Rice has worked for the Tops grocery store chain for over 40 years, including 25 as manager of the meat department. He has also acted as the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) shop steward for the Tops store where he worked.
If elected, Rice has promised to meet with citizens of Fulton once a month to discuss various topics of concern and to listen to input from the community.
“Civil discourse, which includes input from various vantage points, is a bedrock of our country; we are neighbors and we have mutual needs. We should seek common ground,” Rice said in the press release.
Rice said he plans to focus on Fulton’s waterfront area for future economic development as well as community engagement.
“We need actions that piece our community together, before we can weave our country back together,” said Rice.
In a prepared statement, Rice laid out his vision for Fulton’s future.
“Imagine what monthly evening movie nights could do for our citizens and our businesses at our beautiful parks,” Rice said. “Combined with local eateries, food trucks or stands, a restaurant week, seasonal festivals, vitalization for our small businesses by people wanting to travel here and move here.”
