OSWEGO — Democrat Gary Thompson is running to represent the people of the 7th Ward in Oswego, which he called “the greatest city in the world.”
The 7th Ward, which covers the southwest end of the city, has been represented by City Common Council President Robert Corradino since 2016. Corradino announced in early February he will be running for mayor.
Thompson, 44, is a union president for Civil Service Employees Association Local 611 custodian workers at SUNY Oswego. He was also a town councilman in Hannibal for about three years before moving back to the Port City in 2018.
“The 7th Ward is where I was born and raised,” he said. “I moved back into the city because (Mayor Billy Barlow) really made some good changes to Oswego,” Thompson said. “Running for office is a perfect opportunity to serve my community, and now I’m doing it.”
Part of what drew Thompson back was the reinvigoration of Oswego’s downtown, made a reality primarily by Downtown Revitalization Initiative money invested by the state in the 2010s.
“You can now spend the day in Oswego with all the different activities around,” he said.
Similarly, Thompson said he would like to focus on bringing quality-of-life improvements to the 7th Ward.
“I’m going to advocate to keep making the parks nicer and get some more of the ward paved,” he said. “I would like to see maybe some of the city’s ice rinks get some more improvements as well.”
Above all, Thompson said, he wants to be a voice for his constituents.
“If we ever get a tax increase, they’ll know I will be the ‘no’ vote,” he said.
Thompson added he wants to use his experience both in town government and as a labor leader to improve the life of Oswego’s workers and homeowners. During his tenure in Hannibal’s town board, he said, the board slashed property taxes at any chance presented.
“Our public service workers are the most important part of the government,” Thompson said. “Our department of public works guys, our police and fire departments make up this community. We have to protect their jobs and make sure they are taken care of.”
He said he wants public-sector workers to feel as protected as members of CSEA Local 611 did when the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York.
“We’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but these are some tough times. It takes a team to make it through that in order to have a good, strong community,” he said.
With the arrival of Micron to central New York, promising a significant boost to the local economy, Thompson said he sees this as a perfect opportunity to strengthen the city’s relationship with the Oswego Port Authority and SUNY Oswego.
“The port is a vital piece to the puzzle here,” he said. “In the past, the relationship hasn’t been that great.”
Another fundamental component to the improvement of Oswego is continued support for children and older adults.
“One part of why we went back to Oswego is because our kids play sports and they love it here,” he said. “So I’ll be really supportive of these programs.”
Thompson is seeking the Democratic Party line on the ballot this November. He said he would not pursue the Working Families Party line. Despite his partisan affiliation, Thompson said, he is “in it for the community.”
City of Oswego Republican Committee Chair Laurie Mangano said Republicans will be endorsing Peter Allen, a resident of the 7th Ward, to run against Thompson for a seat on the council. Mangano called Allen a “very impressive candidate.”
