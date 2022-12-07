SUNY Oswego commencement speaker makes triumphant return to his alma mater
OSWEGO — After more than two years Cameron Jones will finally get to put his ceremonial graduation gown and hood to use.
When Jones, 35, a 2009 graduate of SUNY Oswego, takes the stage as the college’s December commencement speaker on Saturday, the moment will be especially meaningful because he missed his own commencement.
In addition to his Oswego degree, Jones earned a master’s degree in business administration from Syracuse University. But the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his May 2020 commencement.
“So, there was no cake, there was no champagne, there was no gathering of friends and family,” he said. “In many ways it’s sort of a reflective moment to be able to now wear my regalia and return to the place where it all started.”
Jones currently coordinates inclusive content development activities for ABC News.
He works on the development of show ideas generated internally and from third-party producers for television and streaming platforms.
He’s working on a Black History Month special for ABC. In the past he’s worked on network specials from a cultural lens, such as “X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice,” which focused on one of the men wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965. He’s also worked on several specials for ABC’s “Soul of a Nation.”
Jones said that growing up in Jamaica, Queens, as well as on Long Island, he was quiet and not very outgoing. At a class meeting in high school, the school was looking for people to run to be class officers. Someone suggested to Jones that he should run.
“I didn’t have any sort of belief in myself,” he said. “I put my name in, but I didn’t think I would win.”
He ended up getting elected. He then on became more involved in extracurricular activities at school. When he went to Oswego, he hit the ground running and became involved in many activities. He joined the Future Alumni Network, the National Association of Black Journalists and Phi Beta Sigma. He wrote for the student newspaper and was among the first class of Oswego student bloggers. He also interned at CNYCentral in Syracuse.
“I did everything I could to learn and grow and network and build my experience,” he said. Jones has remained an active supporter of his alma mater. He participated in the college’s Alumni-In-Residence program, its New York City Career Connections program and served on the Graduates of the Last Decade Leadership Council.
As for his speech at commencement on Saturday, he is still wrestling with exactly what he’s going to say. He doesn’t plan to make his remarks off the cuff, but he also wants to speak from the heart.
Ultimately, he would like to offer some guidance to the graduating students. He said he wants to reassure them that they can actually create the change they want to see in the world, even if they don’t have everything figured out yet.
“A message of hope that connects with these graduates where they are,” he said. “They’re entering a world that’s so unknown and that’s always been the case, but when you turn on the television or any mobile device you can’t help but notice how inundated we are with difficulties and challenges.”
