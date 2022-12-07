Cameron Jones interview

Cameron Jones interviews Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and China Anne McClain, who were at ABC News Studios to discuss their roles in the Disney movie “Descendants 2.” Jones was previously a contributing entertainment reporter for ABC News Digital and currently works in inclusive development for ABC News.

 Photo provided

SUNY Oswego commencement speaker makes triumphant return to his alma mater

OSWEGO — After more than two years Cameron Jones will finally get to put his ceremonial graduation gown and hood to use.

