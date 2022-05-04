OSWEGO — Oswego City School District Board of Education President Heather DelConte and longtime member Lynda Sereno announced Wednesday they will not be seeking re-election. Both of their terms will expire in late May.
DelConte and Sereno returned to the Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education in 2019, and have aided in steering the district through a global pandemic, the development of a massive Capital Project, and the retirement of longtime Superintendent Dean Goewey.
There are two candidates on the ballot come May 7, when district residents will vote on OCSD’s yearly budget, a proposition to expand the district’s bus fleet, and a public library ballot proposition, according to an OCSD spokesperson.
Former Director of Facilities David Crisafulli and former Executive Director of Secondary Education and Personnel Heidi Sweeney are the two confirmed candidates to appear on the ballot, a district spokesperson told The Palladium-Times earlier this month. Crisafulli retired from the district at the beginning of the year, while Sweeney resigned from her position in April.
DelConte, who has been Board president for the last two terms, reflected on her time on the board.
“Looking back over the last three years, I am very proud of the work the Oswego City School District Board has accomplished and the direction the district as a whole is headed,” she said. “In spite of the pandemic, we have pushed forward many of the objectives and goals we collectively deemed important. There is still work to be done.”
On the work that awaits future board members, DelConte said their duties extend beyond policy.
“I truly hope the next several boards continue to prioritize an inclusive educational community where every family and every child feels they have a vested role,” she said. “This work goes beyond policy, and involves a commitment by the whole school — administration, faculty, students, and larger community — to self-reflect and ensure our culture mirrors our passion to regard everyone as worthy of opportunity.”
Public schools, DelConte said, are the gateway to repairing and preventing institutional bias and socioeconomic segregation.
“I will always maintain that public schools hold a unique place of importance in breaking negative feedback loops embedded in the very stubborn, expensive social challenges that plague communities with irreparable harm,” she added.
DelConte has been involved in community organizations and public service boards for more than a decade. She previously served as an Oswego County legislator, representing the Town of Volney as a Democrat for four years.
“I am anxious to devote more time to other hands-on service opportunities related to child and family well-being,” DelConte said. “I also owe my very patient and supportive family a little more of my energy and attention.”
For Sereno, who has served the board for nine years in total, it was time to give other community members to participate in decisions made at the district level, she told The Palladium-Times Wednesday.
“I will miss the individuals I have been working with over this term,” Sereno said. “They each come with individual strengths and experiences. The district is in good hands.
Sereno, a retired school administrator, also commented on her future.
“I will be traveling and focusing on hobbies I enjoy,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.