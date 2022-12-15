RICHLAND — An environmental conservation officer received a call from a hunter several weeks before the start of hunting season.
The hunter reported seeing a six-point buck run across a road in the town of Richland and then hearing a gunshot ring out a few minutes later.
The Department of Environmental Conservation said the officer began canvassing the area and spotted several hunters standing around an ATV in a garage.
When the officer asked if the men had heard any gunshots, one man — 36-year-old Marat Galstyan — admitted to doing some target practice nearby.
When the officer walked by the ATV, he saw fresh blood on the back of it and noticed the blood was still warm.
When the officer asked about the blood, Galstyan — who had initially claimed to be target shooting — admitted to shooting the deer in question behind a house with a muzzleloader rifle, the DEC said.
Galstyan, who resides in Staten Island, told the officer he didn’t realize there were “rules up here.”
He soon discovered there are, in fact, many rules.
He was ticketed for illegal taking of a deer, hunting wild deer or bear without a license, hunting wild deer with without a muzzle-loading privilege, taking a wild deer with an improper implement, failing to immediately tag a wild deer taken, and shooting a deer after previously filling all valid tags.
The officer confiscated the deer meat.
Galstyan paid a $1,500 fine in satisfaction of all charges.
The incident occurred on Oct. 28. The town of Richland is in New York’s Southern Zone for hunting. Regular deer season for firearms didn’t open until Nov. 19.
Last year, 282 DEC officers handled cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching, solid waste dumping and illegal mining, to the black market pet trade and emissions violations.
