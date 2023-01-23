OSWEGO — Greg Oakes, who has served as Oswego County’s district attorney for more than a decade, said Monday he will not run for reelection to a fourth four-year term this fall.
He said he has not yet decided what he would do next. He did not give a reason, but later released a statement saying he had been fortunate to dedicate the past 21 years to seeking justice as a prosecutor.
“I am grateful to this community for allowing me to serve as district attorney for three terms,” he said. “It has been an honor and privilege.”
Already, two Republicans — longtime attorney Anthony DiMartino and Oswego County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody — are planning to run for Oakes’ seat.
Oakes, 48, was first elected district attorney in 2011. He was reelected in 2015 and 2019. In 2021, he ran for a 10-year term as an Oswego County Court judge, losing to Armen Nazarian.
The Williamstown native attended the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown schools. Oakes had interned with the DA’s office while in law school and after a brief stint in private practice, he went to work as a prosecutor in Oswego County. He lives in Parish with his wife, Karen, and two sons.
Before being elected DA, Oakes served as the office’s main special victims prosecutor, focusing on sex crimes and severe child abuse. He said he’s fought to protect children his entire career and that the murder of Erin Maxwell more than a decade ago greatly influenced his career and life.
“Her case inspired me to work with schools and the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center to prevent, identify and address child abuse/neglect,” he said “Unfortunately, there’s still much work to be done.”
Oakes also cited successfully arguing three cases before the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, as among his proudest accomplishments as DA. One case upheld the denial of Gary Thibodeau’s effort to challenge his kidnapping conviction in the case of Heidi Allen. Another, argued last November, dealt with the question of whether the defendant had to register as a violent sex offender under the Sex Offense Registration Act. He did.
The third case involved a man Oakes helped convict of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the 2008 killing of a 15-month-old Fulton boy.
“That case was the first time the Court of Appeals had upheld a depraved- indifference conviction in over a decade,” Oakes said. “That decision established precedent that has been used across the state to appropriately convict those who kill children and other vulnerable victims.”
Although he doesn’t have “firm plans for what’s next,” Oakes said he hoped to continue serving the community and working to make the criminal justice system more fair and equitable.
Had he chosen to run for reelection, Oakes, a Republican, would have already faced at least one primary challenger.
DiMartino, a longtime attorney, is running for DA, according to a letter he sent to members of the Oswego County Republican Committee seeking support.
DiMartino moved to Oswego County in 1991 and worked for a local law office. He served as a prosecutor in the Oswego County DA’s office from 2000-2003, handling mostly misdemeanors. He opened his own law office in 2006 and practices civil and criminal law. He lives in the town of Oswego with his wife, Helen and a daughter.
DiMartino did not return phone messages by press time.
Moody, the Oswego County chief assistant district attorney, is also running for the position, he confirmed Monday. Moody, 55, previously worked as a prosecutor in Jefferson County and then for a decade in Onondaga County where he handled felony cases. He joined the Oswego County DA’s office in 2008.
As Oakes’ top deputy, Moody supervises six to 10 assistant district attorneys and handles a full felony caseload. He has prosecuted all of the county’s homicides in recent years and is preparing for a murder trial next month. He cited his 25 years of experience as a prosecutor as a reason for voters to support him.
“I think I’m clearly the most experienced and qualified person,” he said.
Moody said his priorities as DA would include looking for ways to address violence and abuse toward children, citing the Maxwell and Jordan Brooks cases.
“We’ve got to do a better job protecting our children,” he said. “There has to be more we can do to prevent that.”
He said he would like to sit down with law enforcement, the Department of Social Services and other agencies to discuss strategies to identify the most serious cases and get law enforcement and prosecutors involved sooner.
Moody also said that with new demands placed on prosecutors by bail reform and changes to discovery rules, it makes sense to have an experienced hand running the DA’s office.
“You need someone who has dealt with those things and helped set up policies and procedures to go forward with them,” he said. “Someone coming in isn’t going to have experience with them and it’s going to take them a while to get up to speed.”
Moody, who is divorced, lives in the village of Pulaski.
Terry Wilbur, speaking for the Oswego County Republican Committee, said town and village Republican committees across the county have been meeting to interview DA candidates. The committee is scheduled to meet on Feb. 16 to vote on endorsements.
The Oswego County Democratic Committee has had people come forward interested in running for district attorney, said Elizabeth Passer, the county chair. She said the committee is still in the process of screening potential candidates.
