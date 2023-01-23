Oakes, Moody and DiMartino

Greg OakesMark Moody and Anthony DiMartino

OSWEGO — Greg Oakes, who has served as Oswego County’s district attorney for more than a decade, said Monday he will not run for reelection to a fourth four-year term this fall.

He said he has not yet decided what he would do next. He did not give a reason, but later released a statement saying he had been fortunate to dedicate the past 21 years to seeking justice as a prosecutor.

