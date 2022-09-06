OSWEGO — Curtis Manor will be hosting its first Apple Fest on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Apple Fest is a free event that will offer various activities to attendees, including a caramel apple making station, homemade applesauce making, raffles, corn hole games, kids arts and crafts from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and more.
Curtis Manor decided to host Apple Fest because they wanted to bring a new family event to the area, according to Event Coordinator Monique Harrison.
“It’s a way for us to have a family fun event come in to the area,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of October fests and pumpkin fests and that’s all really fun and awesome, but we just wanted something to kick off the beginning of fall here.”
Along with activities, the event will also have live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local crafters will be there as well with a variety of items, and face painting and Henna tattoos will be offered by vendors. Local apple farmers such as Fruit Valley Farms will also be in attendance.
“One of our biggest things that we have is the City of Oswego Youth Bureau hosting free kids arts and crafts, a few little games and an apple piñata,” Harrison said.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, benefitting the Oswego Boxing Club. Vendors and businesses at the event will be donating gift certificates and small items to be raffled off, according to Harrison.
“It’s going to be mostly gift certificates from local businesses such as (G.S.) Steamers and our Henna person, but mostly it’s going to be from the small businesses and crafters that are here,” Harrison said.
Attendees have the option of participating in an apple pie contest to showcase their recipes. Contestants will present slices of their pie to five judges, judging starting at 2:30 p.m. Those interested are able to register ahead of time or up until the day of the event. There is a cost associated with registering, and the winner takes 75 percent of the pot.
Food will be available for purchase, such as a chicken barbecue meal consisting of half a chicken, a side of baked beans and a side of macaroni salad. Burgers, fries, chicken tenders and onion rings will also be offered, as well as caramel apple mules as a specialty drink. Chelle’s Bake Shop will be there with specialty desserts.
Harrison hopes that Apple Fest will continue to be held yearly.
“We would love it to be an annual event because we do have apples on the property, young apple trees that were donated by one of Cornell University’s extension programs when the property first got remodeled,” Harrison said. “They’re still young up and coming trees. We would love to have it annually, this is just our first one.”
Harrison encourages members of the community to come to Apple Fest to enjoy the food and activities, check out Curtis Manor and support local businesses.
“I feel like after COVID it’s kind of a big time to support local,” Harrison said. “People are more involved in that, they really want to care more about their local communities, so it’s a fun way to get your kids out of the house before summer really ends. It’s still kind of early, it’s not too cold out yet and summer isn’t officially gone from us, so it’s a way to switch off seasons and celebrate with your kids while it’s still nice out.”
