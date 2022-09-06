OSWEGO — Curtis Manor will be hosting its first Apple Fest on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Apple Fest is a free event that will offer various activities to attendees, including a caramel apple making station, homemade applesauce making, raffles, corn hole games, kids arts and crafts from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and more.

