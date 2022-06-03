OSWEGO COUNTY — To attempt to attract and retain caseworkers in Oswego County, the Child Protection Advisory Council is going to recommend to the county legislature higher pay and to consider caseworkers “essential workers.”
Under the current Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA) contract, there are 14 grade levels of salaries. A caseworker within the Department of Social Services is currently a grade 11, while a senior caseworker is a grade 12.
With the grade increase, the starting salary for a caseworker would go from $44,099 to $47,593. Also with the increase, DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord mentioned there might not be as many caseworkers leaving to go to Onondaga County, which has a starting salary around $51,000, Alvord said.
“With the price of gas, the cost of parking, we may not lose as many to Onondaga County as we were by lifting that (salary) up a little bit,” Alvord said.
The bump from a grade 11 to a grade 12 for a caseworker will match the position with a probation officer, a job that some caseworkers move to after a couple years of experience as a caseworker.
The probation officer requires two years of experience in a caseworker-type field, DSS Deputy Commissioner Marti Babcock said at Thursday’s CPAC meeting.
“Once that probation list comes out and they have vacancies, our caseworkers who have two or more years of experience will go for the higher salary,” Alvord said at Tuesday’s task force meeting.
The senior caseworker would be bumped from a grade 12 to a grade 14 — one level above a senior probation officer — since the senior caseworker supervises, and would be at the same level as a probation supervisor.
Other position changes include moving the grade B supervisor — a position that “often (has) to make policy and guidance decisions,” Babcock said — from the CSEA to the Oswego County Professionals Association (OCPA), at a grade 40 salary within that contract.
Adding a grade A supervisor is also on the table, that will “work between the grade B (supervisors) and the director to help with a lot of the plan writing,” Babcock said.
The director of services would also be moved to the “unrepresented department heads group,” Babcock noted.
The local share from those upgrades of about 100 people sits at $224,769, Alvord said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It allows for the majority of those upper-level staff and the bumps that we’re proposing to get at least an 8% increase in their salary. The seniors going up two grades instead of one would get a 16% (increase),” Babcock said. “That is where we are at with our recommendations.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the CPAC’s Caseworker Recruitment/Retention Task Force discussed creating a “package that is actually attractive for recruitment,” to not only bring in local residents who might want to work for Oswego County DSS, but to bring in outside people to Oswego County.
“We actually want folks to come (here) and be part of this community as well,” task force member Heather DelConte said.
One suggestion DelConte made was to include more respite time to allow caseworkers to “rejuvenate” and “re-center” themselves.
Babcock noted there is a contract with SUNY Oswego to “facilitate workshops,” and while it doesn’t allow caseworkers more time to do their own respite time, “it does get them away from their role for a little bit,” she said.
There already were some changes with vacation time and sick leave in the last contract, Babcock said, but the problem is the department doesn’t have the staffing, “so they’re not able to use their vacation time.”
“People who are down 25% of their workforce, which is where we’re at right now with caseworkers, they just close the restaurant for a few days or they reduce the store hours. None of that is happening for us,” Alvord said. “Our business, we’re still swamped. We still get a tremendous amount of referrals to the state central registry. We’ve got to go out on all those.”
CPAC members also noted the caseworkers’ desire to feel recognized — just as first responders, nurses or law enforcement might receive — and to “create awareness” about what caseworkers actually do in the community.
Moving caseworkers into a similar playing field as those roles, being considered “essential workers,” will also exclude DSS from future hiring freezes, Babcock said.
“Our recent hiring freeze due to COVID really got us very far behind, and keeping caseworkers from coming in and training them and getting them out there in the field to work,” she said.
There is also a goal to redesign how DSS operates, so that caseworkers have a maximum of 12 cases and senior caseworkers would only have to supervise four caseworkers, instead of the five or six they currently have to.
While the department has filled a few vacancies in recent weeks, Babcock mentioned the full envisioned plan for upgrades — like the salaries — is going to “take … quite a long time to be able to implement.”
“We have all kinds of provisional openings until civil service tests are taken. We can coach people on how to take a civil service test,” Alvord said. “But at this point, we’re just not getting a lot of people standing up to sign up for those tests.”
