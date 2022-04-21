OSWEGO COUNTY — A subcommittee or task force was planned by the Child Protection Advisory Council at Tuesday’s meeting to help recruit, value and retain caseworkers within the Oswego County Department of Social Services.
Recent state legislation now allowed the CPAC to meet again. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing for hybrid meetings, according to DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord. Initially, there was a “declaration” that “stopped activities other than dealing with the pandemic,” she noted.
Under new guidance through the New York State Committee on Open Government, CPAC is allowed to host hybrid meetings now.
“We will now proceed without a miss,” Alvord said.
Under the discussion to retain caseworkers, Dr. Dennis Mullaney, who serves on the CPAC, said the “core failing” is the “inability to hire, train and maintain” caseworkers. “We’ve got to pay them,” he added.
“These caseworkers, how many of them have been here more than two or three years? They’re really still in training. It’s a money issue,” Mullaney said. “We’ve got to get them, we’ve got to train them, and we’ve got to value them.”
CPAC Chairperson Geri Geitner said “historically” one of the goals and objectives of CPAC was to help retain and support caseworkers.
“As a committee, the work that is in front of us is to really figure out, ‘How do we achieve that goal?’” Geitner said. “We have talked about that issue for a long time as part of our work.”
Geitner said that Alvord told her prior to the meeting that Oswego County DSS has 15 vacancies, and eight of those vacancies have occurred in the last three weeks. “This is urgency,” Geitner added. “This is a matter of safety.”
CPAC Vice Chairperson Liz McLean suggested a task force or subcommittee “to start looking at what’s already been done,” as well as what has worked and what hasn’t worked. Others recommended starting the task force now to prepare for the May CPAC meeting, rather than waiting a month to get started.
Geitner said the CPAC would determine a couple dates and ask for members of the council to join the subcommittee prior to the next meeting in May.
Alvord said she’s talked to state officials about the concerns revolving the training and getting new caseworkers into Oswego County. The county DSS has been advocating some sort of hybrid training from the state.
Alvord noted DSS is interviewing six candidates for vacancies, as well as an additional four candidates that will be interviewed when they complete their bachelor’s degree in May.
Alvord also added that part of the problem regarding bringing new caseworkers in has been the state Office of Children and Family Services centralized training for caseworkers in Albany. The training takes about seven weeks. While not every week is a “full week,” Alvord noted, “it’s been an issue for some of (their) candidates in being able to leave their homes and leave (the) community.”
“When they rolled this (training) out, it was pre-pandemic. And even then, it was impacting (everyone),” Alvord said.
County Administrator Phil Church added when it comes to recruitment and retention, that if barriers can be “quantified” or if there is record of people who declined jobs at Oswego County DSS because they cannot attend the centralized training in Albany, he might be able to discuss the concerns at the New York State Association of Counties.
Alvord told Church the department has memos and documentation of that data. She mentioned that the public welfare association took this on after the state OCFS made training centralized, adding that she thought they were close to adding regional training sites.
“If it’s compelling enough, I may be able to get that association to take this up,” Church said.
During the meeting, Geitner called the council a “relatively new group” since there are several new members on the council. She noted during the meeting that there are only a few original members from when CPAC was started back in 2010.
The CPAC designated two goals in 2020, while the group was still consistently meeting before the pandemic. Both goals “aligned very much with the charge” given to the council by the Oswego County Legislature.
The first goal was to “inform, educate, advocate and advise” with the public when it comes to child protection, and to work with elected officials at the local, state and federal levels to “inform them about the efforts of the Department (of Social Services) protecting children and on policy matters regarding the protection of children.”
Additionally, CPAC’s second goal was to “evaluate current services relative to their effectiveness” in terms of meeting the needs of children and families within Oswego County, and to “make recommendations” to the legislature about changes or improvements that might be necessary.
New goals and roles for CPAC within the community will be discussed during its next meeting in May, Geitner said.
Alvord also discussed the upcoming investigations into CPS operations, which were approved by the county legislature at a special meeting on April 1. She said the DSS “is certainly embracing” the investigations coming in.
One investigation, which will be led by the Bonadio Group out of Syracuse, will look at the county DSS as a whole — especially in response to the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks — to identify “trends, strengths, and weaknesses and identify areas for improvement” within DSS.
There is also an attorney who is going to take a “deeper dive,” Alvord said, on “some of the issues impacting our work.”
The Bonadio Group previously did a “complete overview” of the department back in 2016-17. Within the next week or two, Alvord said The Bonadio Group will have more of a focus on the CPS and child welfare services and operations.
“We will make sure that we mention to Bonadio the work of CPAC and your involvement and that policy level,” Alvord said. “We are very pleased, actually, that the board took those steps.”
Mullaney recommended that The Bonadio Group attends a CPAC meeting in the near future.
The CPAC’s next meeting is scheduled for some time in May, one of the primary areas the council will focus on will be “the roles of CPAC” in 2022, Geitner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.