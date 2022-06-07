OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced Monday that 145 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 from May 30 through June 5. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests.
In addition, one more COVID-19-related death of a county resident was reported by the New York State Department of Health, bringing the total to 198.
For the second consecutive week, Oswego County’s community level remains “low,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We are very happy to continue seeing low levels of the virus in our community,” said Oswego County Director of Preventive Health Services Jodi Martin, MSN-PHN. “Still, it is vital that we all remain vigilant in our daily activities to limit the spread of COVID-19. Individuals should stay up to date with vaccines and boosters, follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, and get tested if they are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19.”
Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg added, “COVID-19 hospitalizations also remain low, with seven residents reportedly hospitalized between Sunday, May 29 and Saturday, June 4. This smaller number helps lessen the burden on our local health care system, which has been overwhelmed these last two years.”
The following report reflects data collected from May 30 through June 5:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,971
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 99
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 5.02%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 46
The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., by appointment only.
Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
