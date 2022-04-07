OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for county residents at twice-weekly vaccination clinics, including Wednesday walk-in clinics.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies. Anyone seeking general immunizations, or a COVID-19 vaccine, can contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.
12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. General childhood and adult immunizations, including available pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required. Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesdays, April 13, 20, 27
9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
Attendees 5 and older can receive age-appropriate recommended doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and anyone 18 and older can receive recommended doses of the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments are needed on Wednesdays. Walk-ins are welcome.
At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
Facemasks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
