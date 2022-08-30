OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases have fallen for the first time in eight weeks and hospitalizations are cut in half compared to last week.
Counting both lab-confirmed and at-home tests, 276 residents tested positive for the virus from Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28. This is down 59 from the previous week. In addition, four Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 27, according to the weekly hospitalization report.
This good news was tempered by a report from the New York State Department of Health that another Oswego County resident died from the virus in the last week, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 202.
“Losing a neighbor is always sad news regardless of any progress we make on the COVID-19 front,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this person. Going forward, we can honor the neighbors we’ve lost by continuing to work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
The following report reflects data collected from Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28:
Number of lab/provider tests: 1,632
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 221
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.54%
Number of at-home positive test results: 55
New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard.
Residents can keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date at one of the county health department’s weekly vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months and over as well as adults at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
The clinics run every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. An additional clinic runs from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but people are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
