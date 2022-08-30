OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases have fallen for the first time in eight weeks and hospitalizations are cut in half compared to last week. 

Counting both lab-confirmed and at-home tests, 276 residents tested positive for the virus from Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28. This is down 59 from the previous week. In addition, four Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 27, according to the weekly hospitalization report. 

Tags

Recommended for you