OSWEGO COUNTY — Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Oswego County. New weekly case numbers have now dropped to under 100 for the first time since August 2021.
“We’re happy to get to this milestone and ask residents to continue working with us to maintain our progress,” said Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Stay vigilant in your prevention measures. Take a test if you are experiencing symptoms and stay home if you are sick to help prevent the spread of the virus.”
The Oswego County Health Department reported that 94 additional residents tested positive for the virus from June 27 through July 3. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
The following report reflects data collected from June 27 through July 3:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,403
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 73
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 5.2%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 21
An additional three Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between June 26 and July 2, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
One way to keep moving forward is for people to keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date.
Jodi Martin, director of preventive services for the Oswego County Health Department, reminds residents, “While no vaccine provides 100% immunity, COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in protecting you from becoming severely ill, ending up in the hospital, or dying from COVID-19. All those who are eligible should get vaccinated and boosted as a way to protect the health of everyone in our community.”
This goes for eligible children and teens too. Last month, federal approvals for the COVID-19 vaccine were expanded to include children ages 6 months to 4 years.
“Getting kids vaccinated against COVID-19 can protect them from getting really sick if they do get the virus,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “Vaccinations can also help them stay in daycare, summer camp or school as well as participate in sports, play dates, and other group activities. Parents should talk with their health care provider about getting their children vaccinated and boosted.”
The Oswego County Health Department recently announced its July vaccination clinic schedule, which includes COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Clinics are held every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only.
An additional clinic is held the second Wednesday of each month from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic, while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites do not need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the state’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
