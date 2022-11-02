OSWEGO — Court dates that were originally scheduled for today for both Lisa and Anthony Waldron have been adjourned until Dec. 1, according to officials from the Oswego County Court.
The case has been pushed back due to another trial for Judge Armen Nazarian, officials said.
The Waldrons, who are being tried separately, were arraigned in July on second-degree murder charges and first-degree assault charges following the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who was found unresponsive in his home on May 9, 2021, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“The indictment pretty much speaks for itself,” Oswego County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody told reporters after the arraignment. “(The Waldrons) are presumed innocent at this point, but we presented the appropriate information to the grand jury, and that’s what they voted.”
The new charges present a new sentence of 15 years to life, according to Moody.
Anthony, 44, was Brooks’ stepfather and Lisa, 44, was Brooks’ biological mother. Both are of Palermo. There was a discovery compliance conference on Aug. 22, but the two will now return to court in December.
Both Lisa and Anthony Waldron posted bail after the arraignment in July. Lisa posted $50,000 bond and Anthony posted $50,000 cash.
