Manzi property Sandy Creek

Frank J. and Diane M. Manzi are suing Oswego County, arguing that the county misled them and prevented them from paying back taxes on the two properties that were sold at a tax auction. The properties are  25 Beaver Lane (above) a one-family house in Sandy Creek, and 250-053 Pine Grove Road, a seasonal residence in Richland.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO  —  A husband and wife are suing Oswego County over the seizure of their property for back taxes.

They say they were deliberately misled when they tried to pay their taxes and get the properties back. As a result, their properties were sold at a tax auction.

Recommended for you