OSWEGO — A husband and wife are suing Oswego County over the seizure of their property for back taxes.
They say they were deliberately misled when they tried to pay their taxes and get the properties back. As a result, their properties were sold at a tax auction.
Frank J. and Diane M. Manzi filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in September, but the Oswego County Legislature discussed the litigation during executive session at its regular meeting earlier this month.
The case concerns two properties owned by the Manzis: 25 Beaver Lane, a one-family house in Sandy Creek; and 250-053 Pine Grove Road, a seasonal residence in Richland.
According to the filing, the Manzis fell behind on their taxes and the county began foreclosure proceedings in October 2021. The Manzis were unaware of their deadline to redeem the properties until after the court issued a final judgment and the county was deeded both properties in April 2022.
The county scheduled the 2022 Oswego County Tax Foreclosure Auction with online bidding commencing on July 20, 2022, and final bidding on Aug. 18, 2022. The Manzi properties were included in the tax sale catalog.
When they discovered their properties had been foreclosed on and were to be auctioned off, Frank Manzi went to the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office on May 17, 2022, to pay the taxes and interest, but the treasurer’s office refused to accept payment.
In a May 2022 letter to the county, their lawyer at the time, Tim Kirwan, said that although tax delinquent notices were sent, they were not actually delivered to the Manzis and one was incorrectly addressed to a property in Williamstown. They did not get the notice because they spend winters in Florida with relatives, Kirwan said.
The Manzis live in Cicero but raised their family in Hastings. Kirwan described the couple as salt of the earth people — a veteran and a nurse who were active in their community and had five grandchildren.
But they were also experiencing financial difficulty. Frank Manzi owned a taxi company in Syracuse that had been decimated by Uber and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Kirwan said Manzi had not taken income from the business in five years and that his Social Security and veteran benefits weren’t enough to cover expenses. He was also dealing with significant health problems.
Over the previous five or six years, they got into the habit of prioritizing what taxes had to be paid when, Kirwan said. Additionally, Frank Manzi’s brother had been allowed to live at the Beaver Lane property rent free with the understanding that he would pay the taxes on it, which the Manzis learned he hadn’t been doing.
Kirwan said the couple had sold the horses they kept at their Pine Grove property and that Frank Manzi had recently sold his taxi company, giving him the ability to pay the back taxes.
The two properties together had an assessed value of about $460,000, with just over $50,000 in taxes owed when the county foreclosed.
According to the filing, the Manzis commenced a proceeding to engage the county to resolve the dispute, including payment of all taxes, fees and legal costs.
On Aug. 4, 2022, they offered to pay double the taxes, fees and legal costs incurred by the county to repurchase the properties. The county attorney recommended that they communicate directly with the county legislature, particularly members of the legislature representing the areas where the properties were located.
According to the lawsuit, they contacted legislators Edward Gilson and Michael Yerdon. Gilson met with the Manzis on Aug. 11, 2022, and said “you’re going to be fine.”
That afternoon, the legislature met in Pulaski and the Manzis attended, prepared to make a public statement in support of the proposal to buy back their properties.
But prior to the meeting they were approached by Gilson and Yerdon. Gilson informed them that the legislature had held a caucus and that the proposal would be accepted by resolution and told them they should “go home and have a glass of wine.”
When they asked whether they should make a public statement at the legislature, Yerdon said, “Why would you say anything? It has already been approved.”
They asked both whether the properties would be removed from the auction and Gilson said the properties could not be removed for legal reasons, but said “Don’t worry about the auction, the properties will not be sold.”
On Aug. 11, 2022, the Manzis had several phone conferences with Gilson for updates on the legislature’s approval of the pay double proposal. When they asked Gilson about prospective bidders trespassing on their property and requesting walkthroughs, he advised them to call the police. When they asked for an update on the proposal, the county attorney told them to deal directly with the legislature.
The lawsuit says the Manzis were prepared to bid on the properties at the tax auction but didn’t do so based on Gilson and Yerdon’s repeated assurances that their properties would not be sold at the auction and that the legislature was approving their proposal.
But the legislature never voted on the proposal and the properties were sold at the tax auction. Highest bids for the two properties added up to $600,000.
“Inexplicably, Mr. Gilson informed Plaintiffs after the auction that that he “had no backup” on the Pay Double Proposal,” the lawsuit says. “Mr. Gilson even indicated that the best thing Plaintiffs could do to preserve their rights would be to sue the County.”
On Sept. 15, 2022, the legislature enacted a resolution that authorized redemption of certain foreclosed properties back to the defaulting owners, but the Manzi properties were not included.
The county has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
“This stemmed from a tax sale and they obviously felt grieved by the process, and they’re taking legal action to try to stop the tax sale of their property,” Gilson said. “We’re not in the land grab business, but unfortunately when people don’t pay their taxes the county has to pay all of their taxes. It isn’t fair to the other taxpayers that we don’t try to collect that money,”
The county attorney’s office, Treasurer Kevin Gardner and Yerdon did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.
