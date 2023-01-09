OSWEGO — Oswego County is waiving its civil service testing fees for the year as it continues struggling to recruit and hire employees for open positions.
The Oswego County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution at its organizational meeting last week waiving all civil service exam fees for 2023. The civil service exam fee varies by exam but is typically $20.
While the civil service fee is relatively modest, it can be a barrier to employment for some individuals, said Julie Bell, director of the county Human Resources Department.
“It’s in hopes to increase recruitment and make it more feasible for candidates to sign up and take the exam,” she said.
Some applicants, such as the unemployed or individuals receiving government support, are already eligible to have the fee waived. And the county previously waived the fee for the patrol officer exam it offered in September.
But removing the fee for everyone could still encourage potential applicants who are on the fence to take the exam, Bell said, especially given how tight the labor market is.
“We hope that it will help,” she said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to get more candidates to take our exams and apply for county employment.”
The county has about 1,000 employees, but a vacancy report last month showed 144 positions remain open.
Openings can be found across most departments, but low-paying entry-level jobs have been particularly challenging to fill, as have emotionally taxing caseworker positions with the Department of Social Services. About a third of the 90 caseworker positions remain unfilled, though the legislature approved a pay bump for caseworkers last month.
Oswego County 911 is still trying to fill six positions, and the sheriff’s office has openings on road patrol and in the jail. Even the district attorney has struggled to replace prosecutors leaving for higher-paying jobs.
The county is by no means alone in its challenges with recruitment. A broad swath of industries still can’t hire enough workers. Low unemployment combined with strong hiring has helped fuel inflation and drive wages up.
Government jobs have long been appealing because of the promise of good benefits and a pension waiting at retirement. But as governments work to replace retiring employees, some of the perks of a government job may be less appealing to younger workers.
A survey by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that job security and work-life balance appeared to be more important to younger workers than retirement programs. Employer-sponsored retirement plans are still seen as a valuable benefit, but younger workers reported that their top priority for their retirement plans is the ability to take savings with them when changing jobs.
Most of the exam money the county collects goes to the state to pay for exam materials. In 2021, the county paid the Department of Civil Service $5,158.50 for the use of exam materials.
Waiving the exam fees this year won’t cost taxpayers anything extra, Bell said. The county is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act that was set aside in the county budget for recruitment and advertising.
