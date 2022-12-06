OSWEGO — Lawmakers will vote next week on doling out more than $1.4 million to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses as Oswego County continues spending its share of COVID-19 pandemic relief money.
The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee will have a special meeting on Dec. 14 to approve spending $1,403,505 on 13 projects hours before a vote by the full legislature.
The committee tabled the resolution at its November meeting to allow other committees with jurisdiction to approve the relevant projects.
The projects up for a vote range from $12,500 to $304,368, and include money for everything from improvements at the county fair, upgrades to nursing home ventilation systems and fighting drug addiction, to expanding child care options, finishing a water district and adding lighting to a Little League ball field. Three of the recipients are private businesses, three are municipalities and the rest are nonprofits.
In March 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
The money can’t be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, and eligible costs must have been incurred between March 2021 and December 2026. But the county has significant discretion in how it spends the funding.
Eligible uses include revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent that the reduction in revenue was due to the pandemic; responding to the COVID-19 health emergency or its negative economic impact, including assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
COVID-19 has claimed more than 1 million lives since the beginning of the pandemic, but the new funding comes at a time when the U.S. has largely returned to normal. Mask mandates vanished, schools reopened for in-person learning and workers have returned to offices.
Previous relief bills totaling trillions of dollars were approved with significant bipartisan support, but the American Rescue Plan Act passed mostly along party lines. Reps. John Katko and Claudia Tenney voted against the legislation.
The 628-page bill designated a small portion of funding for efforts directly combating the pandemic, such as distributing vaccines, supporting testing and vaccination sites, and treating those infected with the virus.
The majority of the funding was meant to support state and local governments affected by the pandemic, help with unemployment and pump money into the economy, and assist lower- and middle-income families. Two of the more high-profile provisions provided up to $1,400 in direct payments last year to most taxpayers and extended emergency unemployment benefits.
The money set aside for state and local governments has been among the more controversial parts of the federal relief bill given the fact that state and local governments had already received billions of dollars.
Critics have also argued that the huge spending is partially responsible for driving up prices and fueling inflation.
Town of Schroeppel: $250,000 to help cover a more than $1 million shortfall on its Bankrupt Road water district due to increased costs as a result of the pandemic. The town has already secured more than $6.2 million for the project, which will bring water to 270 properties. Schroeppel also received $35,000 to study the feasibility of a new sewage treatment plant.
Farnham: $97,747 to combat opioid and alcohol addiction by increasing the number of recovery peer advocates and substance abuse counselors. It would help decrease the time it takes to provide services and receive medication.
3 Sisters Gifts: $12,500 to replenish its inventory, create an organic tea bar and expand their offerings at the Oswego business, which sells items for the benefit of mind, body and wellness. Economic hardship of $28,000 documented through profit and loss statements.
Agricultural Society of Oswego County (Oswego County Fair): $110,376 to upgrade electrical service, speakers and audio equipment, bathrooms and purchase three new sets of bleachers. Estimated based on documentation that it lost $110,376 during the pandemic.
St. Luke Residential Health Care Facility: $304,368 for the replacement and upgrade of an air ventilation system, specifically replacing air units in 80 nursing home rooms. Replacement of the HVAC for the remainder of the building via rooftop units was requested, but not funded.
Thank a Service Member: $50,000 to support programs for local veterans such as scholarship assistance, flag ceremonies, reintegration programs, community engagement, and to support local veteran-oriented organizations.
Town of Hannibal: $44,250 to create a skate park, improved playground facilities, a waterless restroom and a nine-hole disc golf course at its aging community park at 824 County Route 34. The town will match the funding it receives.
Fulton Family YMCA: $49,264 to expand a program providing childcare on-site to children ages 6 months to 5 years old, supplementing the existing before- and after-school programs. The YMCA has a waiting list for registration for available slots created by the expansion.
Renewed Vitality: $25,000 to increase services to include red light therapy booths at the business’s Fulton location. The business has already spent $37,000 on the project and needs another $25,000 to complete it.
Southern Fare: $100,000 for the restaurant, which opened during the pandemic and suffered from increased costs and lost revenue. It plans to complete construction that couldn’t be completed due to a lack of workers, supplies and materials and increase wages. Projects include completing cold storage upgrades, beer service upgrades, flooring upgrades, window upgrades, windows that open and allow more airflow, and an upgraded hot water tank for sanitary needs.
CNY Arts Center: $250,000 to supplement its Downtown Revitalization Initiative project. Post-COVID material and construction costs have increased the project’s cost significantly. Funding will allow it to begin and complete the project and reopen next summer.
Oswego Little League: $75,000 toward lighting the Lagoe Little League field, allowing for expanded use, including night games, and potentially bigger tournaments. The City of Oswego has allocated $75,000 toward the project.
