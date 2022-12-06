OSWEGO  —  Lawmakers will vote next week on doling out more than $1.4 million to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses as Oswego County continues spending its share of COVID-19 pandemic relief money. 

The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee will have a special meeting on Dec. 14 to approve spending $1,403,505 on 13 projects hours before a vote by the full legislature.

