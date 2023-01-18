OSWEGO — County lawmakers Wednesday accepted a settlement related to a long-running lawsuit against drug companies and others that Oswego County claimed were responsible for the opioid crisis that has devastated the county.

The Oswego County Legislature voted 18-0 to approve a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the country’s largest makers of generic opioids. Under the terms of the settlement, Oswego County will receive $866,512.21 over the next 18 years, including $90,091.21 in 2023.

