OSWEGO — County lawmakers Wednesday accepted a settlement related to a long-running lawsuit against drug companies and others that Oswego County claimed were responsible for the opioid crisis that has devastated the county.
The Oswego County Legislature voted 18-0 to approve a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the country’s largest makers of generic opioids. Under the terms of the settlement, Oswego County will receive $866,512.21 over the next 18 years, including $90,091.21 in 2023.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the money would be used but according to the settlement agreement, $53,200.26 was allocated in restricted funds earmarked for abatement measures, which typically include drug counseling, education and addiction prevention. The remaining $36,891.05 is allocated in unrestricted funds.
The settlement caps a yearslong legal battle over the opioid epidemic, which has decimated rural communities like Oswego County.
In 2017, county legislators agreed to have the New York City-based law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy, which had already started similar litigation for other counties in New York, represent Oswego County. They argued that certain drug manufacturers knew that opioids are addictive and falsely marketed them as safe and non-addictive beginning in the mid-1990s.
Aggressive and fraudulent marketing by drug makers and distributors has been widely blamed as one of the driving forces behind the rise in opioid and heroin abuse nationwide.
The lawsuit, filed in 2018, named more than 10 defendants, including Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson, and sought compensation for past and future anticipated costs related to the opioid epidemic.
The lawsuits were originally filed in each county’s state Supreme Court, but they were later consolidated to the state Supreme Court in Suffolk County.
County officials have said that the opioid crisis has forced them to spend heavily on police and emergency responders, incarcerating offenders, drug treatment and social services. In Oswego County, for example, the number of children placed in foster care due to family members dealing with addiction increased.
Federal data tracking pain pills sold in the United States showed that Oswego County was flooded with more than 29 million pain pills between 2006 and 2012, enough to give every resident 34 pills per year.
More than 80 people in Oswego County died from opioid overdoses between 2014 and 2018, and more than 150 overdoses were documented, according to state data.
In November, the state Attorney General’s Office announced that New York would receive up to $524 million from Teva to settle claims that it contributed to the opioid epidemic.
The state has reached a series of settlements with drug companies following a lawsuit by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019.
Teva and its affiliates were found liable in 2021 for public nuisance charges by a Long Island grand jury. To resolve the remedies phase, Teva agreed to pay $313 million over 18 years.
The state will also get $211 million from a separate $4.3 billion national settlement Teva agreed to in last year if it is approved by state and local governments.
The agreement includes a prohibition on marketing opioids, restrictions on political lobbying and a ban on high-dose opiods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.