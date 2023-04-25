OSWEGO — With its pool of pandemic stimulus money dwindling to about $2.5 million, Oswego County has set a May 5 deadline for applicants to submit funding requests.
The application deadline, which was set by Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, includes both new applicants and current applicants that still need to submit additional information for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Dave Turner, who heads the Office of Strategic Initiatives, which oversees the county’s ARPA funding, said the deadline would allow the county to focus on completing ARPA requests that have already been submitted. He said his office currently has about 40 pending applications and he expects more will come in as the deadline nears.
“That’s probably going to happen, a last-minute flood of applications,” he said.
Applications are reviewed by Turner’s office and then forwarded to the county’s ARPA Taskforce, which makes recommendations to the county legislature.
In 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which included hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for state and local governments. Oswego County received about $23 million, but was allowed to set aside $10 million for internal government needs.
Eligible uses include revenue replacement for government services to the extent that the reduction in revenue was due to the pandemic; responding to COVID-19 or its negative economic impact, including assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
County lawmakers voted in June 2022 to OK the first round of federal pandemic stimulus money, and over the last 10 months millions have flowed into Oswego County.
Turner said the May deadline means pending applicants still have time to submit any necessary materials they may be missing and ultimately be considered for funding. His office is working on getting those applicants to either provide the missing items or acknowledge they’re no longer seeking funding.
“Well take everything in. We’ll get them all lined up so everybody is ready for review,” he said.
The ARPA Taskforce will consider all remaining requests, which far outweigh the remaining money, at its next meeting in late May or early June. The plan is to have a list of recommendations ready for the legislature to consider and vote on in July, Turner said.
For pending applicants, some of whom have waited for months as the ARPA Taskforce has considered their proposals, a deadline will cap the number of other applications competing for the remaining funding and guarantee an answer one way or another.
“I think a definitive time to apply is a good idea because it’s really been two years of wondering how long we have to apply,” said Bob Morgan, a board member for the nonprofit H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego.
The museum submitted its ARPA application three times, tweaking it several times after receiving feedback, said Mercedes Niess, the museum’s executive director. Its current application is for $98,000 to cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Niess said she was hopeful the museum would receive funding before the county ran out of money.
Another group that will finally receive an answer on its funding application is the Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum. Its $50,000 request, originally to cover building repairs, was held over repeatedly by the ARPA Taskforce since April 2022 for more discussion and to ask for more information.
“Because of COVID, we have had some tough times,” said Michael Riordan, president of the museum.
The museum was closed for two years during the pandemic and couldn’t earn any revenue. It also struggled with a lack of funding to maintain its building outside of Pulaski and ultimately decided to sell the building and 10-acre property.
Riordan said the group’s board is still active and is looking for a new home to house its vast collection of sport fishing memorabilia and allow it to continue its educational programming.
“So we’re still waiting and we would love to obviously love to get the grant,” he said. “We’re still hopeful that the grant will be processed.”
