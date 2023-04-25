Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum

The Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum near Pulaski was hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that the group decided to sell its building and property. It still has a pending American Rescue Plan Act request with Oswego County that would help it as it looks for a new home to house its collection of memorabilia.

OSWEGO — With its pool of pandemic stimulus money dwindling to about $2.5 million, Oswego County has set a May 5 deadline for applicants to submit funding requests.

The application deadline, which was set by Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, includes both new applicants and current applicants that still need to submit additional information for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

