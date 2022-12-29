Oswego County dumptrunks

Heavy equipment leaves Oswego County Wednesday morning en route to Buffalo where a severe snowstorm brought the region to a standstill for days. Oswego County sent seven of its highway employees along with five dump trucks and a loader to help clear snow there. 

 Photo provided

BUFFALO — Oswego County has sent workers along with dump trucks and a loader to western New York to help with snow removal following the killer snowstorm that crippled the region.

Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced that a convoy of highway department staff and equipment headed for Erie County on Wednesday morning to assist in cleanup efforts after Winter Storm Elliott dropped more than four feet of snow in some areas.

