Heavy equipment leaves Oswego County Wednesday morning en route to Buffalo where a severe snowstorm brought the region to a standstill for days. Oswego County sent seven of its highway employees along with five dump trucks and a loader to help clear snow there.
BUFFALO — Oswego County has sent workers along with dump trucks and a loader to western New York to help with snow removal following the killer snowstorm that crippled the region.
Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced that a convoy of highway department staff and equipment headed for Erie County on Wednesday morning to assist in cleanup efforts after Winter Storm Elliott dropped more than four feet of snow in some areas.
More than 30 storm-related fatalities have been reported and parts of Buffalo and the surrounding area are still paralyzed by impassable roadways and widespread power outages.
“Our neighbors in western New York need our assistance, and we have the resources and expertise to help the city of Buffalo and Erie County get back on their feet after this devastating storm,” Weatherup said. “In times like this we’re all New Yorkers, and mobilizing our resources is simply the right thing to do.”
Seven highway department workers, five 10-wheeler dump trucks and a loader are currently in Buffalo, said Highway Superintendent Shawn Walker when reached by phone Thursday.
Walker was driving back from Buffalo after traveling to the area to check on the county workers, all of whom volunteered for the assignment. The county workers were pushing down and hauling away 15-foot-high piles of snow at intersections in Buffalo near Buffalo State College, he said.
“Most of the roads weren’t even opened because there are so many cars parked on the side of the road,” Walker said. “It’s just unbelievable.”
Oswego County sent crews and heavy equipment to Buffalo after a huge snowstorm in 2014. The county has also sent snow blowers to Jefferson County in the past after ice storms, Walker said.
Crew leader Corey Holcomb is overseeing the deployment. Joining Holcomb are operators Duane Shepard, Phil Eipp, George Pollic, Dave Chelson, Craig Pettit and mechanic Jeremy Rhinehart.
The workers were set to continue helping with snow removal until heading home this afternoon.
Forecasts call for higher temperatures in Oswego County over the next week and it’s unlikely the manpower and equipment would be needed locally, but the crew could be recalled if circumstances change, Walker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.