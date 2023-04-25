It’s budget approval season for the 2023-2024 school year, which begins in September.
While the districts will hold votes for the public to approve their budgets in May, this week all nine school district boards in Oswego County will meet individually to approve the nearly $8.9 million CiTi BOCES budget for the next school year.
“According to education law, each of the nine districts in the county share the costs,” said CiTi BOCES assistant superintendent Michael Sheperd.
The size of the piece each district pays is based off the districts’ RWADA (Residents Weighted Average Daily Attendance).
The state takes the average daily attendance for a district for the entire year for an entire district, not just students who attend BOCES.
The state then uses a series of factors to determine a weighted average and produce a RWADA number for each district.
The district boards usually approve the CiTi BOCES budget on the first try, Sheperd said. With nine districts in the county, CiTi BOCES needs a simple majority of five of the districts to pass the budget.
The nine districts of Oswego County will also be voting on CiTI BOCES board members this week.
“Each of the school districts brings forth a candidate,” said Sheperd. “We have a nine-member board and nine component school districts, so it works out.”
Brian Haessig (Oswego), Joseph McGrath (Pulaski), Amy Shaw (Mexico), and John Shelmidine (Sandy Creek) are the candidates for this election. Haessig and Shelmidine are completing three-year terms and up for reelection.
McGrath replaced a board member for the remainder of last school year, and has to be reelected to finish out the remaining year of the term.
Shaw will be replacing a non-returning board member whose term is up.
