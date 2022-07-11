County’s Oswego DMV location to extend hours on Wednesdays Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur announced the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 384 East River Road in Oswego will remain open until 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning July 13.“By extending our hours on Wednesdays at the Oswego DMV location we are hoping to better serve our customers,” said Wilbur. Wilbur reminded residents of Oswego County that by using an Oswego County DMV location, they help to keep 12.7% of revenue on most transactions in Oswego County.Information for all three Oswego County DMV offices can be found at https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/county_clerk/department_of_motor_vehicles.php. The Oswego DMV office can be reached at (315) 349-8300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now Barlow announces Family Fun Days at Breitbeck Park in August County’s Oswego DMV location to extend hours on Wednesdays Latest e-Edition July 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSearch for missing Fulton woman heading to Fair HavenPolice still searching for missing Fulton womanHabitat for Humanity seeking families for homesJohn Anthony PaenoNew OCSD assistant superintendent ‘honored and excited’ for positionSchumer addresses smell from abandoned Attis plant in VolneyOswego Sub Shop claims Triple A baseball crownTimothy R. RhinehartElizabeth Anne Hurley‘We once again need to be louder’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. !!! LOOKING for anexperienced Man or Woman Bookkeeper/ Payroll Needed Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
