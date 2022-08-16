OSWEGO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to ‘medium’ following the ongoing rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The agency and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. In addition, the CDC now advises people who are at a high risk for severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

Tags

Recommended for you