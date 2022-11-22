OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “low,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped again this week. The Oswego County Health Department reported 106 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 14 through Nov. 20. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.

