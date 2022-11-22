OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “low,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped again this week. The Oswego County Health Department reported 106 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 14 through Nov. 20. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
The breakdown of data collected during that time period is as follows:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,711
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 92
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 5.38%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 14
The NYSDOH also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths of Oswego County residents in the last week, bringing the total to 219.
“We are always sad to report the loss of a neighbor, regardless of any progress we make on the COVID-19 front,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these residents. It is important to remember that we must continue to work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
The agency and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) now recommend that people wear a mask if they have been exposed to COVID-19, have symptoms or have tested positive for the virus. It is also recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.
The health department reminds residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures at its online portal. People can also download the isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers.
Residents who test positive are encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner. Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
Facemasks are required at all county clinics and, while supplies last, at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
