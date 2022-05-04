OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reports an additional 571 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from April 25 through May 1. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests.
In addition, two more COVID-19-related deaths of county residents were reported by the New York State Department of Health, bringing the total to 190.
“Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level is still high,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) community levels based on current data. “Cases remain high but have decreased in the past week. I encourage residents to continue preventative measures to maintain the downward trend.”
The CDC’s “high” community level for Oswego County includes recommendations that people wear a mask indoors in public spaces, keep COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals at high risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.
Huang continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated at their local pharmacy, primary care provider office or an Oswego County Health Department clinic.
The following report reflects data collected from April 25 through May 1:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 3,952
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 429
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.9%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 142
An additional 25 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between April 24 and April 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. The 25 hospitalizations mark an uptick from the 19 recorded in the previous week.
The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Facemasks are required at all clinics. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic, while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the state’s website at coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the county health department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.