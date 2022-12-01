OSWEGO — Oswego County will hire a probation officer to work exclusively with high-risk female offenders thanks to a $95,000 grant from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.
The County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee approved the request to create the position at its regular meeting Monday. Because the county was notified about the grant after the Probation Department’s budget for 2023 was approved, the committee had to OK a budget modification.
The grant is for a maximum of $95,000 and covers salary, benefits and the cost of training and equipment. It is renewable for up to four years.
Probation Department Director David Hall said the funding would allow the department to hire another probation officer, freeing up an experienced probation officer to supervise a lower caseload consisting solely of high-risk female offenders. Using a risk assessment program provided by the state, the department will identify high-risk female offenders and that officer will “work more intensely” with them, Hall said.
Parole and probation tend to occupy the same place in the public’s mind, but are in fact different. While parole offers prisoners a conditional release on their sentence, probation is an alternative to incarceration that suspends the sentence of the offender while keeping him or her under supervision.
In 2020, the number of people nationwide on probation fell more than 8% to 3,053,700, the largest annual decline in 35 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. More than 76,000 people are on probation in New York.
But women make up only about a quarter of adults on probation.
“A lot of times women offenders tend to have a lot of needs that won’t necessarily cross over to the male population,” Hall said.
Women often have issues involving their children because most of the time they are the primary caretakers, he said. Domestic violence issues and substance abuse problems are also common.
The kind of support an individual on probation receives varies greatly. In addition to substance abuse and domestic violence, probation officers can work with people to address issues ranging from mental health and parenting skills to education and employment.
The caseload of probation officers depends on the department’s staffing levels and if an officer is working with a special population, Hall said. The units that supervise sex offenders and juveniles each have smaller caseloads because those offenders need more support and supervision. Officers supervising adults without any special conditions typically have 30-40 cases at any given time, Hall said.
With an officer focusing on high-risk female offenders, he said he’s hoping their caseload will be no more than 20-25, allowing them to give the women more attention and reducing recidivism.
“This way the person can get into more intense supervision, see them more often,” he said.
