OSWEGO — Oswego County will hire a probation officer to work exclusively with high-risk female offenders thanks to a $95,000 grant from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. 

The County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee approved the request to create the position at its regular meeting Monday. Because the county was notified about the grant after the Probation Department’s budget for 2023 was approved, the committee had to OK a budget modification.

