OSWEGO — The adage that it’s hard to find good help should be rewritten for the COVID-19 pandemic to say it’s hard to find any help.
Employers have struggled to hire everyone from nurses, truckers and waiters, to soldiers, police officers and secretaries. But Oswego County 911 finds itself with the opposite problem.
At the county legislature’s Public Safety Committee meeting last month, legislators showered praise on the Emergency Communications Department for its recruiting efforts that they said set the bar for other departments.
Oswego County received 133 applications for its February 911-dispatcher civil service exam. Director Kevin Pooley said that in his six years running the 911 center, there had never been more than 18 people signed up for the exam at one time.
“Almost too many, well it is too many,” Pooley said to laughter from the legislators.
The 911 center hasn’t been immune to the tight labor market.
When fully staffed, it has 32 dispatchers working 12-hour shifts and eight office staff who can answer calls in an emergency. It was so shorthanded last year that county lawmakers had to OK more money for overtime to maintain minimum staffing levels of five employees per shift. Even after hiring three people last year, Pooley still needed to hire six people in 2023.
Legislator Marc Greco, R-Fulton, asked Pooley what he attributed the large number of applicants to, asking if the build-out of the county’s drone program was responsible.
Pooley said he believed it was the result of a combination of things, adding that there were 71 applicants for the exam before the 911 center held an open house in January.
“The social media push starting months and months ago definitely got it out there,” he said. “We had excellent news media coverage leading up to the open house and then after the open house.”
The 911 center open house was well attended. Staff answered questions and showed how calls are handled. They also flew a drone, demonstrating how it is used to assist emergency responders in various situations. He said the feedback officials have received suggests that applicants are learning about 911 job openings from many sources, including the news and social media.
“That’s exactly what we were looking for, trying to hit it from all angles, and it seems to have worked,” Pooley said.
He said he was surprised that the applicants’ ages ranged from the 20s to the 60s, with a variety of backgrounds.
Historically, emergency dispatchers haven’t been as well paid as their counterparts in the fire department or law enforcement. In Oswego County, 911 workers also made less than dispatchers in Onondaga, Madison, Cayuga and Jefferson counties.
This year’s county budget reclassified 911 dispatchers, which means a 3% contractual pay raise and another 3% raise on top of that. The starting hourly rate for 911 workers, which was $18.67, has risen to $19.23. And dispatchers don’t need a college degree or significant experience. Training takes about 18 weeks.
There is a down side to receiving so many applications.
Civil service exams are typically offered only a few times a year, and there’s usually a significant wait before governments get the results back and can start hiring from a civil service list.
During the pandemic, governments have occasionally run out of applicants to hire.
Pooley said that when the state began allowing municipalities to hire employees provisionally, without taking a civil service exam, one of the criteria was that they had to exhaust all other options to get people to take the exam and still not get enough applicants. That was more complicated because so many people expressed interest in the February exam.
“That would have been very helpful because it would have made provisional hiring a lot more comfortable,” Pooley said.
“But hopefully the three people that we really need to hire right now to make the rest of the year go the way we need it to go, hopefully they pass the test and score high enough that we can keep them.”
