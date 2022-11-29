County officials unveiled a proposal this week for a series of sweeping projects at Camp Zerbe that would pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the facility, modernize infrastructure, expand its trail network and create new camping sites and a shooting range.
Brian Chetney, executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, briefed lawmakers at the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee meeting on Monday.
The Youth Bureau continually updates its strategic plans for facilities, Chetney said, and many of the proposed projects were already long-term goals. But legislators specifically asked the agency to submit a proposal for projects that might qualify for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal government’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.
Located on state Route 104 in Williamstown, the 542-acre property features an interpretive nature center, a pavilion and a lodge. Although the camp has traditionally not been well known to the public, Chetney said it offers a superb outdoor experience.
“It’s like somebody took the Adirondacks and dropped it right in the middle of Oswego County,” he said.
The proposed projects total $350,000 and include replacing or supplementing the existing bathhouse to a location closer to the main lodge. Rentals for weddings and other events at the main lodge have soared since its renovation, but there aren’t any bathrooms nearby. The current bathhouse is an 80-yard walk from the main lodge through a field without sidewalks or paths. The new bathhouse would also include showers to accommodate overnight guests.
An existing cabin on the property would receive upgrades that would allow overnight stays by 15 to 20 people. Currently none of the buildings can accommodate guests overnight. Between six and 12 tent camping sites would be built. They would include fire pits and picnic tables, but no RV hookups.
The proposal calls for significant upgrades to the existing system of trails, including building a trail that makes a full loop around 24-acre Lake Lorraine. Currently only a small spur trail leads to the lake and a small length of trail runs alongside it. Additional trails would also be built on the existing network, increasing recreational opportunities.
A new shooting range would be constructed for use by county law enforcement and other agencies for training; it would be used for hunter safety and pistol courses for the public as well.
The remaining work would include numerous smaller projects such as replacing the roofs of the maintenance building and caretaker cabin and making minor repairs to the bathhouse, nature center and pump house.
Chetney said the Youth Bureau is interested in developing the facilities at Camp Zerbe in part to balance out the programming it offers on the other side of the county at Camp Hollis, the county’s summer youth camp. But the property also has a tremendous amount of untapped potential, he said.
“You have 500 acres out there,” Chetney said. “It’s a best-kept secret and the opportunities and the potential that it has is just sitting there.”
That began to change about a decade ago when, with the help of a $450,000 state grant, work began on the dilapidated main lodge, which hadn’t been operational since the 1970s. The lodge was built in the 1940s as a dining hall for the Boys Club of Syracuse, which owned the camp.
“And that has been a complete home run,” Chetney said, noting that the lodge is now booked all summer for weddings and parties.
When considering other potential improvements, the Youth Bureau wanted to build on the success of reviving the lodge and add more recreation especially after the increased demand for such opportunities during the pandemic, said Zach Grulich, coordinator of Recreation and Youth Development.
In particular, he said they wanted to create more opportunities for overnight camping and winter activities.
Neither Camp Zerbe or Camp Hollis has buildings that are winterized for year-round use, Grulich said. That means their use is limited to May through the end of October.
Several of the proposed projects would extend the use of the property into the winter in addition to encouraging winter hiking, snowshoeing and fat tire biking, he said.
Building a new bathhouse would cost an estimated $100,000. That project is proposed to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act in next year’s county budget. The other projects, totaling $250,000, would be dependent on further funding from the American Rescue Plan, the county or grants.
Legislator Herbert Yerdon, R-Williamstown, has advocated for making continued improvements to Camp Zerbe, which is in his district.
“It needs a lot of fixing up,” he said Tuesday. “It’s been kind of neglected for a while.”
But he said with the right investments the camp could be one of the finest such facilities in Central New York. He was cautiously optimistic that his fellow legislators would approve funding for work at the property in the near future.
“I’ve been trying to get this moving little by little,” he said. “I’ve just got my fingers crossed.”
