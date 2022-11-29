Camp Zerbe

County officials are proposing several projects for Camp Zerbe in Williamstown that total $350,000.

 Photo provided

County officials unveiled a proposal this week for a series of sweeping projects at Camp Zerbe that would pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the facility, modernize infrastructure, expand its trail network and create new camping sites and a shooting range.

Brian Chetney, executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, briefed lawmakers at the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee meeting on Monday.

Recommended for you