OSWEGO — County lawmakers voted in June 2022 to OK the first round of federal pandemic stimulus money, and over the last 10 months millions have flowed into Oswego County.
Legislators have voted to fund antipoverty programs, nursing home ventilation upgrades and expanded child care options. They’ve doled out money to a speedway, an indoor water park and to add lighting to a Little League baseball field.
They’ve spent money on everything from fighting drug addiction, dredging the Sandy Pond channel and completing water and sewer projects, to building a regional police academy, supporting the arts and expanding health care services.
And now the end may be in sight.
At a meeting earlier this past week, the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Taskforce made the suggestion to set an April 30 deadline for final applications for funding. That would include new applications as well as current applicants that need to submit additional information.
Dave Turner, who heads the Office of Strategic Initiatives, which oversees the county’s ARPA funding, said the task force doesn’t have the authority to award funding or set a deadline for applications; all it can do is make suggestions to county legislators.
“That’s something the legislature will discuss and decide on,” he said.
The task force is making the deadline suggestion because the county’s ARPA funds have been whittled away to the point that the money will run out in the coming months.
“When we discussed the budget, out of caution they thought we should pull the reins in,” Turner said of the task force. “We already know we have more requests than we have money left.”
In 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which included hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for state and local governments.
Oswego County received $23 million, but was allowed to set aside $10 million for internal government needs. It has spent or allocated a little more than $7 million of its external money, Turner said, leaving about $3 million left. The remainder of the money was already used for other stimulus programs, such as supporting restaurants, or is earmarked for administrative costs.
ARPA funds can’t be used to offset tax reductions or delay tax increases, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the money.
Eligible uses include revenue replacement for government services to the extent that the reduction in revenue was due to the pandemic; responding to COVID-19 or its negative economic impact, including assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer, broadband infrastructure.
In 2022, the county distributed more than $5.7 million to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses for 42 individual projects. This year, the legislature has already approved about $700,000 for nine applicants.
And at the meeting this week when it decided to suggest a deadline for applications, the task force approved a recommendation for another seven applicants, totaling $600,000.
The county has spent only a fraction of the $10 million it set aside for internal government projects and could use some of that money to continue funding ARPA applications. County Administrator Phil Church has said he wants to save that money for possible infrastructure projects, particularly since Micron has announced it is building a massive semiconductor plant close to southern Oswego County.
The county doesn’t have to allocate the ARPA money until the end of 2024, and it doesn’t have to be spent until the end of 2026.
In the meantime, Turner said his office is continuing to process applications and meet with applicants. There’s no guarantee, however, that an applicant will receive funding. The seven projects the task force recommended this week had asked for a combined $1.6 million. The task force suggested a total of $600,000.
“Not everybody gets funded, and not everybody gets funded at the full amount,” Turner said
