OSWEGO — Amid failed efforts to hire medical staff, Oswego County is considering a 1-year, $2.65 million emergency contract to have a company to provide medical care to its jail inmates.
Sheriff Don Hilton raised the issue at an Oswego County Legislature Public Safety Committee meeting earlier this month, asking that the next step was to move forward with an outside company handling medical operations at the jail.
Legislature Vice Chair Marc Greco, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said he thought they were waiting on the sheriff’s office to move ahead.
Undersheriff John Toomey said the department had received a 165-page informational packet from Wellpath, the nation’s largest for-profit provider of health care to jails and prisons. The company already provides medical care for jails in Onondaga and Oneida counties and is bidding to do the same in Cayuga, Jefferson and Wayne counties.
“I was told that we couldn’t be involved in soliciting any companies because it’s a purchase, so we sent everything to Purchasing,” Toomey said.
Greco paused the meeting and sent for Purchasing Director Holly Carpenter and County Attorney Richard Mitchell to clear up the confusion. Carpenter later clarified that Mitchell had suggested doing an emergency contract for medical care in the jail and then releasing a request for proposals later to allow companies to bid on providing medical services.
“I guess we need a number, right?” Greco said. “I mean, I don’t think we have a choice in the situation. We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place.”
Several legislators commented that it was going to be a very big number.
“Somebody spit it out because we can’t say go ahead if we don’t know it,” Greco said. “We have to bring it forward.”
Toomey said Wellpath would charge $2.65 million for a year, which includes taking over all medical care, providing 24-hour coverage and running the jail’s medically assisted treatment program for inmates experiencing drug addiction.
The company would put an administrator in the facility to run the operation and would take a significant amount of liability from the county, Toomey said.
“And it would improve the medical (care) in the jail immensely,” he said. “The problem we’re having is we can’t hire anybody.”
The doctor running the jail’s medical care is also trying to run the medically assisted treatment program, which Toomey said is inadequate for what New York State expects — the state mandates the program in county jails.
One member of the medical staff who was more qualified in drug-assisted treatment programs has since left. Toomey said the difficulty of filling that position led the sheriff’s office to look at options for an outside company providing care.
The jail is short two nurses, including a part-time nurse practitioner who quit earlier this year and went to work for Wellpath in Onondaga County. Oswego County had tried to bring her on full time but the pay disparity was too great, Toomey said.
And the jail is using licensed practical nurses, when it is supposed to have registered nurses.
“We can’t get RNs with the money we pay,” Toomey said.
For 2023, the county budget lists jail nurse salaries ranging from $45,000 to $52,000; by comparison, some of the cooks in the jail earn nearly $50,000 a year.
Carpenter said that one of the challenges to paying jail nurses more is their union, which would be resistant to paying those nurses more than other nurses employed by the county.
Greco asked what would happen to the nurses currently working in the jail, and Toomey said Wellpath had indicated it would likely hire most of them. Greco also asked how much the county had budgeted for medical staff versus the cost of contracting with a company. Toomey said the bare minimum for just medical is about $1.5 million.
“But you also have to add the cost of overtime in there,” Hilton said. “It’s substantial.”
Hilton said Wellpath claims that having 24-hour coverage and a more extensive medical staff would save the county money despite the higher up-front price tag.
Greco asked if legislators could move forward immediately. Mitchell suggested legislators wait until their June meeting to act on any possible contract so the county could draft a resolution and budget modification.
Toomey said Monday that the sheriff’s office would evaluate the cost of bringing in an outside company versus providing medical care with county employees in anticipation of next month’s Public Safety Committee meeting.
“We’re looking at options at this point,” he said. “It’s up to the legislature.”
Providing adequate care to jail inmates is not a new challenge for the county. An investigation by the state Commission of Correction into the 2020 death of inmate Ronald D. Hallenbeck found that he received “shockingly substandard” care at the jail that “was deficient and absent and in sum was a preventable death had competent and timely medical care been provided to him.”
His widow brought a wrongful-death lawsuit against the county.
