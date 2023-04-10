OSWEGO — About 1,000 county employees could receive one-time stipends worth up to $2,500 to recognize them for their pandemic service and help the county with recruitment and retention.
The Oswego County Legislature is scheduled to vote on the resolution on Thursday.
The measure, which was unanimously approved last week by the legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee, would use $2.3 million of the county’s internal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay out the stipends.
Employees active on the county payroll on April 13, 2023, would receive a $1,000 stipend payment during the next payroll period. Employees who worked during the declared state of emergency, which ran from March 7, 2020, to Sept. 12, 2022, would get another $500 pandemic compensation stipend. Part-time employees would get $500 and $250, respectively.
All county employees active on the payroll on July 1, 2024, would also receive a $1,000 recruitment/retention stipend payment; part-time workers would get $500.
Seasonal workers, elected officials and employees covered by the county’s management compensation plan would be excluded from receiving stipends.
Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, R-Oswego, who chairs the Finance and Personnel Committee, said it is important for the legislature to recognize the hard work of county employees throughout the pandemic and that legislators had been discussing the stipends since the county received money through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We certainly appreciate all that our workers do,” she said. “Unfortunately, government doesn’t move as fast as we would like it to; I wish it had been sooner rather than later.”
The county has struggled with hiring and retention since the pandemic began, especially in its larger departments such as social services and the sheriff’s office. A report in January showed nearly 150 positions remained open across all departments.
During the pandemic, county employees incurred work-related expenses due to working from home and workers deemed essential continued working in-person despite the health risks.
And employees have felt the crunch of inflation on their paychecks.
“What the legislature’s trying to do is express their gratitude for the work of the employees,” said County Administrator Phil Church. “I hope they see this as the legislature recognizing and valuing the work they do.”
County employees have regularly attended legislature meetings and during public comment periods described being overworked, exhausted and struggling financially. They howled in December when legislators voted themselves a 6% pay raise.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, which included billions of dollars for local governments, including $23 million for Oswego County. Counties are allowed to set aside up to $10 million for internal government needs.
When Congress passed the pandemic stimulus bill, it restricted what the money could be used for. It can’t be used to offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but counties still have significant discretion in how they spend it. Premium pay for essential workers is one of the eligible uses.
The county doesn’t have to allocate the money until the end of 2024 and it doesn’t have to be spent until the end of 2026.
Until now the county has spent its internal money sparingly.
Church said he wanted the county to be strategic in its spending decisions, particularly because he had anticipated using some of the money on things like employee stipends and infrastructure projects.
“Our workers are worth the tradeoff,” she said. “Without our workers, the county does not move forward.”
