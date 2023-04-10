Oswego County Health Dept. quarantine team

The Oswego County Health Department’s investigation and isolation/quarantine team is pictured in this April 2020 photo. From left: Jodi Martin, supervising public health nurse; Meghan Gillen, public health sanitarian; Katelyn Parkhurst, public health sanitarian; Jennifer Purtell, public health nurse; Tina Bourgeois, senior licensed professional nurse; and Anna Reitz, public health nurse. County legislators will vote Thursday to approve pandemic stipends for all county workers.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — About 1,000 county employees could receive one-time stipends worth up to $2,500 to recognize them for their pandemic service and help the county with recruitment and retention.

The Oswego County Legislature is scheduled to vote on the resolution on Thursday.

Recommended for you