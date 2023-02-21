OSWEGO — A provision in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed 2024 budget concerning federal health care funds could end up raising taxes for residents across New York’s localities, including Oswego County.
The governor’s $277 billion budget proposal diverts an estimated $626 million in federal Medicaid funds that counties were meant to receive over the course of next year.
Upstate counties would have to spend about $280 million more in insurance costs, according to a resolution unanimously approved by the Oswego County Legislature in early February.
The State Legislature must pass a budget by April 1.
The resolution calls for the state to continue providing the federal funds to counties through an enhanced Federal Medicaid Assistance Percentage (eFMAP) federal pass-through. Otherwise, it could cost Oswego County property owners an additional $3.1 million.
That translates to an increase in the tax levy of 7%.
What’s more, legislators note, the projected costs of the health care program in 2024 are projected to grow by 30% by 2027.
Some form of the eFMAP pass through has existed for more than 20 years, the resolution states.
A copy of the resolution has been submitted to the elected representatives of Oswego County, including Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski; state Sen. Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown; state Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes; U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua.
