The Oswego County office building, where there will be some shuffling of positions in the county legislature.

OSWEGO — When the Oswego County Legislature meets later this week for its annual organizational meeting, it will welcome a new majority leader and vice chair.

Paul House, R-Hastings, will replace Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, as majority leader. Marc Greco, R-Fulton, will succeed Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, as vice chair of the legislature.

