OSWEGO — When the Oswego County Legislature meets later this week for its annual organizational meeting, it will welcome a new majority leader and vice chair.
Paul House, R-Hastings, will replace Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, as majority leader. Marc Greco, R-Fulton, will succeed Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, as vice chair of the legislature.
Emmons became majority leader in 2022 after Terry Wilbur was elected county clerk and resigned. Emmons said that when the Republican caucus met this time he did not run for reelection as majority leader.
He said he likely wouldn’t run for reelection to the legislature in November and that while he was honored to serve as majority leader, he wanted there to be continuity in the leadership role.
“I put a lot of thought about whether I wanted to come back this year,” Emmons said. “I said to myself, well, let's get somebody in there who will not only do a good job, but who is looking to run again.”
The time demands of work, homeschooling his children and helping his wife with her business made it difficult for Emmons to commit to another year.
After two years on the Oswego Common Council and what will be six years serving in the legislature, he said he’s ready for a break.
“At least at this point in my life, I feel like I’ve put in a fair amount of service,” he said.
House said he never imagined himself serving as a legislator, let alone in a leadership position. But now that he has more experience as a legislator he said he’s excited about the opportunity.
“I’m kind of hoping to step up to the plate,” he said. “I’ve been there 4½ years and I’ve watched how things go.”
House said Lockwood had initially approached him about running for vice chair, but he didn’t think he could make the commitment.
He’s a farmer and independent petroleum trucker, and he spends a significant amount of time crisscrossing the state for work.
Instead, he ran unopposed for the majority leader. House said he thinks he’ll be well suited to the leadership role.
“It’s managing people and knowing to have good people around you and, honestly, we have a lot of great legislators,” he said.
Greco said he considered becoming vice chair of the legislature only after Lockwood announced she did not plan to run for the position again.
He said he’s not concerned about the time commitment involved. Greco retired from his job as a police officer in 2007 and recently sold his family’s apple orchard.
“In my opinion, it’s whoever has got the time available to do it,” he said. “To me, that’s the most important thing anybody has is their time to give to this.”
Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, will continue serving in that role for a fifth year, House and Greco said.
Weatherup has been a legislator since 2014. Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, R-Oswego, will continue to serve as majority whip.
Legislator Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, will continue to serve as minority leader of the chamber’s two-person Democratic caucus. Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, will continue to serve as minority whip.
“I was very fortunate that Marie still has confidence in me to be minority leader,” Castiglia said.
He said he was looking forward to working with House and was hopeful they could develop a good relationship. He said Greco was a good fit for the position of vice chair.
“He’s well received by people and I think he’s on top of things,” Castiglia said. “I think he’ll do a good job at that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.