The Oswego County Legislature’s Health Committee presented a proclamation recognizing July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Awareness Day to Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. The proclamation recognizes ARISE for its work to fulfill the promise of the ADA by ensuring that the rights of individuals with disabilities are acknowledged and protected. Pictured from left are James Scanlon, District 16; Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; Richard Kline, District 12; Committee Chairman James Karasek, District 22 with service dog Isabel; Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Michael Solowy, District 23; and Marc Greco, District 24.

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature continues its work to support the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark piece of legislation in 1990 that guarantees that people with disabilities will have access to employment, public accommodations, services and telecommunications.

The legislature recognized July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Awareness Day during its July meeting to promote education about advocacy, resources and services available to county residents living with a disability and their families.

