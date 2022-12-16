Spending increases; tax rate falls 11%
OSWEGO — Legislators green-lit the county’s budget for next year, which includes money for everything from securing the entrances of county buildings and putting more sheriff’s deputies in schools, to expanding drug treatment programs and hiring more Social Services staff.
The Oswego County Legislature approved the $231 million budget at its meeting Thursday. Last year’s adopted budget was $219 million.
The 2023 budget contains no property tax levy increase and decreases the generic tax rate by 11%. The $44,703,586 tax levy in the budget, together with the full value of the county of $7,227,477,046 produces a generic tax rate of $6.19 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $6.95 in 2022.
The owner of a property valued at $100,000 will pay roughly $619 in county property taxes next year, representing a savings of more than $76 from the current year, according to the county.
Legislature Chairman James Weatherup praised the budget, noting that the county’s tax rate had fallen from $9.20 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2005.
“That’s a more than 30% reduction in the tax rate, despite significantly rising costs and inflation over that time period,” he said in a statement. “Also, while cutting costs for our residents is critical, this spending plan includes strategic investments in our communities and provides us with the ability to be flexible in the coming year.”
Majority Leader Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, said strong sales tax revenues as well as increases in state and federal aid allowed the county to increase its budget while decreasing the tax rate.
“I think anytime when you can deliver a generic tax decrease to the taxpayer it’s a good budget,” he said. “I think it puts the county in really good shape for 2023.”
The county has been conservative in its budget projections and planning, he said. If something unforeseen occurs, such as a decrease in sales tax revenue, the county will be able to handle it while continuing to make investments in the community.
One of the major improvements lies in access to the budget itself.
Created nearly 40 years ago, the current book format is not user-friendly. With basic narratives and columns of numbers, it provides minimal information about the county government’s funding, services and policies.
In 2023, a new online form of the book will be available to help solve these issues. Using ClearGov technology, it will offer easy access to more information than ever before. People will be able to explore the budget and examine expenditures, revenues and trends in their choice of numeric or graph form.
Next year’s budget includes money for providing more special patrol officers in schools and securing the entrances at all county buildings. The budget also includes plans to restructure the 911 center to take advantage of new technology developments such as next-generation 911 and first-response drones.
Oswego County received $23 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, $10 million of which is allowed to fund internal needs. The county has prioritized it for new initiatives, operational efficiencies and employee retention and recruitment efforts. These include providing EMS training services, completing 911 microwave system upgrades, improving drone capabilities for public safety, waiving civil service exam fees and enhancing employee recruitment using social media platforms.
The legislature also voted to approve the fifth round of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act for external projects. Thirteen nonprofits, municipalities and private businesses will receive a combined $1.3 million.
Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said he didn’t support the budget because it gave Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord a 6% raise. He has repeatedly called on Alvord to resign and tried unsuccessfully Thursday to strip her pay raise from the budget.
The embattled commissioner’s department has been rebuked several times by the state for lapses in cases involving children who were the victims of abuse or neglect and later died.
Castiglia said Alvord ultimately bears responsibility for the failings of her department and needed to resign so Social Services could get new leadership and make improvements.
The county legislature has already ordered two separate independent investigations into Social Services as a whole and an individual case.
In addition to adding positions to Social Services, Emmons said the budget reclassified several positions, which will increase salaries for caseworkers and supervisors. That’s an important step in dealing with the chronic turnover in the department, he said.
Castiglia also said that the fact that the tax rate was decreasing was misleading. “The budget was smoke and mirrors as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
A decrease in the county’s tax rate is meaningless if a property owner’s assessment increases at a faster rate, he said.
Actual property tax rates in each municipality can vary depending on the state’s equalization rate for the municipality and the municipality’s direct costs.
Emmons said the county has no control over real property assessments and equalization rates.
“Is it the same for everybody across the board, no,” Emmons said. “The counter question is do we just do nothing?”
