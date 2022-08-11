PULASKI — The Oswego County Legislature officially reviewed and acknowledged the proposed repairs and renovation of the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski at its meeting on Thursday.
Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said the county did a review of the building, and they are “optimistic” that state funding will help complete the necessary renovations and repairs with “limited costs to county taxpayers.”
Economic Development and Planning Committee Chairman Tim Stahl (20th District) said there are “excellent reasons” why the county should be awarded the grants from state funding.
Legislator Edward Gilson (3rd District) noted the courthouse is a historic landmark, houses town offices and “really is important to the community.”
“Although this is, as I said, a simple housekeeping measure, it also declares our intent to apply for the state funding to restore this historic structure, portions of which are more than 200 years old, and to preserve it for future generations,” Weatherup said. “(The courthouse) is certainly a building the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland should be proud of.”
In other business, after going through the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee, the legislature also approved allocating county funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Fulton Police Department.
Fulton Police proposed to create two satellite offices, one on each side of the Oswego River. Initially, the department requested $40,000 of a $60,000 project to purchase equipment for those facilities, but after review from other county committees, the negotiation came to $30,000 from ARPA funds. The other $30,000 will come from the city of Fulton.
Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr., who voted against the resolution, said he spoke to two former Fulton police officers who said there was no “need” for the satellite offices, and that they’re just a “want,” after he spoke with city of Fulton officials.
The ARPA funds, as determined federally, are for “needs,” not “wish lists,” Castiglia added.
“The city of Fulton needs a lot of things. It doesn’t need a wish list of what they would like to have,” he said. “My issue is this (funding) should be for something we need, not something that we want.”
In rebuttal, other legislators noted the additional safety with the two satellite offices.
The resolution passed 22-1, with Castiglia the only legislator who voted against the resolution. Three legislators were excused from Thursday’s meeting.
The legislature also authorized the county’s highway superintendent, Shawn Walker — who was appointed to the position on Aug. 1 — to appoint a deputy superintendent, who Walker already named.
Kelly M. Prior, of Schroeppel, has been named the deputy.
Castiglia went against the majority vote again, noting that not appointing Prior to the position would save the county money, and that the law states the superintendent “may” appoint a deputy, but it is not necessary.
Legislator Patrick Twiss (13th District) complimented the highway department’s structure, and said that making a change so that there is no deputy doesn’t make sense.
The resolution passed 22-1.
There were also several county residents appointed to the Veterans Service Advisory Committee, as recommended by the Human Services Committee of the legislature. The terms for the new members will expire Aug. 11, 2024.
The new members include Peter Allen, Bradley Trudell, Eric Boozer, Nathan Beasley, Gary Visconti, Michael Yerdon, Lorraine Murray and Jamie Hamlin.
The next legislative meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.
