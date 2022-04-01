OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Board of Legislators approved two independent investigations at its special meeting Friday.
One investigation will look into the county’s Department of Social Services “response and handling” of reports about 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who died May 9, 2021, after alleged neglect from his mother and stepfather that ultimately led to Brooks’ death.
The other investigation will look into the county’s DSS as a whole — especially in response to Brooks’ death — to identify “trends, strengths, and weaknesses and identify areas for improvement” within DSS.
While originally held anonymous prior to the Legislature’s special meeting, it was announced that Scott W. Iseman, Esq., of Saratoga Springs, will conduct the first investigation. The Bonadio Group, of Syracuse, will conduct the second investigation.
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup noted that Iseman’s investigation will not start until after the prosecution is complete in the case of Anthony and Lisa Waldron, Brooks’ mother and stepfather.
In a prepared statement, Weatherup said it will not start until after “to ensure impartiality” and “to ensure this investigation does not impact the district attorney’s efforts.”
Iseman was chosen based off the fact that he has no ties to Oswego County, Weatherup said. “It came recommended from a couple different places,” he added.
“(Iseman’s investigation) will provide us with a complete picture of what transpired, and an analysis of the actions or inactions of (Child Protective Services) and all other organizations involved in this case,” Weatherup said during the statement. “The investigator will have complete autonomy, and will work at his own direction, not ours. We will let this investigation lead wherever it takes us.”
The Bonadio Group’s investigation will begin “immediately,” Weatherup said. After the special meeting, Weatherup told media members he was signing the paperwork as soon as he left the legislative chambers.
The cost of the investigation is not to exceed $115,000 after an amendment from Majority Leader Nathan Emmons. The original cost was not to exceed $75,000.
He added that the Bonadio Group is one of the only in New York State, if not the only, that has been trained and recommended by the state Office of Child and Family Services, to handle these types of investigations.
The Bonadio Group also did a report of the county DSS back in 2016.
“We’re going to use their expertise. Yes, they did do a report before. We hope to capitalize on that,” Weatherup said.
Weatherup said in the prepared statement that he informed the state Attorney General’s Office of the investigations, and “invited the AG to conduct its own (investigation) if they feel its warranted.”
Weatherup mentioned that the Attorney General’s investigation, if the state chooses to do one, would either “substitute” or “supplement” the investigation of Iseman.
“We’re not going to interfere with a criminal case,” Weatherup said. “We don’t have anything to say whether (the AG is) coming or not coming. … I welcome them if they can come.”
During the legislative meeting, it was questioned by Minority Leader Frank Castiglia Jr. why there is “such a rush” to get the investigation underway. He noted that the state report came in November, “and now all of a sudden, it’s urgent that (they) have a meeting and vote on this and move this forward.”
Weatherup said the county couldn’t start the investigation or do anything in November due to the Oswego County Sheriffs Office’s criminal investigation. He also said after the legislative meeting that nothing was done in November because the state OCFS “recommended no action” at the local level.
In response to Castiglia, Emmons said he was “unwilling to wait weeks (or) months.”
“The time is now to start (the investigation),” Emmons said. “If there are folks in the room that would rather wait weeks, months, years to do that, God help us. But our legislature is moving as fast as we can, as firm as we can, as deliberate as we can. … We will do, as a legislature, what we can in the time that we are given to advance us forward.”
