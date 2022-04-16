OSWEGO — County legislators Thursday announced a plan to cap the local share of sales tax on gas and diesel prices at $4 per gallon, a move that would combat the high prices seen by motorists at the pump.
The cap on fuel sales tax will be in effect from June 1 through Dec. 1, according to legislators. Oswego County’s sales tax rate is 4 percent.
For consumers, this proposal states there will be no sales tax on any amount of gas exceeding $4 per gallon. In practical terms, a purchase of 15 gallons of gas at $4.50 a gallon would be 30 cents cheaper under this proposal.
The resolution, approved unanimously by the legislature, came in last-minute, as officials tinkered with the language to match a similar resolution put forth by the Onondaga County Legislature this week.
“This resolution is a reflection of where we are as a country in terms of very high fuel prices and we would like to move this to provide some relief to our county citizens,” said Republican Majority Leader Nate Emmons, R-Oswego, who introduced the resolution.
Legislator James Karasek, R-Fulton, noted that while placing a cap on fuel sales tax prices is a great idea, “it will not change anybody’s life.”
“This is a great motion that at least indicates we are aware of the problem and we are aware of what inflation is doing. We are trying to look out for our residents as much as we can,” Karasek said. “This is not going to change anyone’s lives, but it does begin a conversation of trying to watch out for people in this county and stretching their dollars further.”
The county’s tax resolution was also made possible due to a change in the 2023 state budget, approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the beginning of the month after arduous days of negotiations.
“This budget provides much-needed tax relief for thousands of small businesses and millions of New Yorkers and reduces the tax burden for those who need it most,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “In a post COVID-19 era, New Yorkers will recover from the pandemic and lead the nation in an economic resurgence, and I applaud the legislative leaders for their collaboration to help ensure this historic budget leaves no one behind.”
To address the high cost of gasoline, which according to a press release issued by Hochul’s office has surged in recent months as a result of the war in Ukraine, New York will suspend the state sales tax on motor fuels, the separate motor fuel tax, and the metropolitan commuter transportation district sales tax imposed on motor fuels from June 1 through Dec. 1. This move would provide an estimated $585 million in relief for working families and businesses statewide.
The state’s plan directs retailers to pass the entirety of tax savings to consumers, and grants county governments the option to cap the price their applicable local sales tax rate is imposed on at $4 per gallon.
“We understand the necessity of stopping Russian oil from coming into our reserves,” the governor said at a recent press conference. “Now we have to look at our people, where they are, and meet them where they are right now, at this time of great stress. This budget will put more money back in people’s pockets.”
Discussion on the county’s measure turned to the prices of gas in the county, which officials said were usually higher than at surrounding localities.
“We have talked to a number of retailers. We have had some people involved in that industry in this room,” Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said. He added that the county has tried to account for factors in the private market such as price gouging to deliver cheaper gas for county residents. “The price is market driven. It is not our position to determine the final price to the consumer.”
Republican Legislator Richard Kline, R-Schroeppel, who used to own a gas station in Warren County, said the cost of fuel is usually dependent on a municipality’s proximity to an area that produces gas.
“Fuel is sold by zones. The further away from a zone you are, the more expensive gas is,” he said. “We are in a quandary because we are not near a big source. We are going to pay more.”
Democratic Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said that while he agreed with the resolution, it did not go far enough to mitigate the high costs of gas. Castiglia asked if the county could have capped gas sales tax charges at a lower price-per-gallon threshold, such as $2 or $3.
County officials insinuated that the resolution was meant to mirror Onondaga County’s, but that they could have elected to go with a lower sales-tax threshold. It is unclear if such a measure would be in compliance with the state’s directive previously mentioned.
“We wanted to be symmetrical with Onondaga County so there is no confusion between commuters,” Weatherup said.
