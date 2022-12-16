OSWEGO — County lawmakers will be receiving more money in their paychecks next year for the seventh year in a row.
The Oswego County Legislature voted at its meeting Thursday to amend Local Law Number 3 of 2021, which was passed in December 2021, and set salaries for the county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and legislators through 2025.
Under the original law legislator salaries — which increased 3% last year to $14,311 — were to remain unchanged through 2025.
Instead, legislators will now get a 6% raise next year, to $15,170, with no increases through 2025. The raise works out to $859 — enough to purchase a new Apple iPhone 14.
The change will also affect the salaries of the chair of the legislature, majority leader and minority leader. Their salaries were previously established in the annual county budget. In 2023, the chair will receive $33,371, a 4.8% raise, while the majority and minority leaders will each get $18,202, a 5.9% raise.
The raises drew scathing condemnation from Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, when it was voted out of committee and sent to the full legislature for approval.
“It’s appalling,” Castiglia said. “These guys will find every reason under the sun to not pay equal pay to the rank and file out there doing the work, but they won’t blink an eye to vote to give themselves a raise.”
Castiglia said voting oneself a raise creates an impossible conflict of interest and that the pay increase was particularly inappropriate when many county workers are underpaid and the county continues having trouble filling openings in some departments.
The 911 center, the sheriff’s office and the Department of Social Services have all struggled with vacancies.
Majority Leader Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, said he recognized the awkwardness of the situation and that it might not sit well with constituents.
“Obviously it’s sort of a weird thing when you’re voting yourself a pay increase, but that’s how we’re structured,” he said of the county’s system of governance. “Who else is going to do it?”
The structure the legislature used Thursday to raise salaries is the same one that has been used in the past. And he said it was linked to a recently passed management compensation plan that included a 6 percent pay increase for many non-unionized managers.
Emmons said a 6% increase for lawmakers could seem misleadingly high. It’s not as if legislators — who put in many hours in meetings and with constituents — are getting a 6% raise on a six-figure salary, he said.
“It’s more complicated than many want to think about and recognize,” he said. “When you consider the work involved, it’s fairly minimal.”
Castiglia said elected officials may indeed deserve more compensation for what can be a thankless and time-consuming job. But he favors voter referendums to decide pay increases for elected officials rather than letting legislators make the decision.
Seven years ago. Castiglia donated his raise to charity in protest. He plans to make a similar donation next year.
The legislature’s vote Thursday to amend Local Law Number 3 of 2021 also affected the salary of another elected official.
Under the existing law, the salaries of the county clerk ($91,809), treasurer ($91,809) and sheriff ($101,834) would have increased by 2.9% each year through 2025.
Instead, Sheriff Don Hilton’s salary will jump 12.8% next year to $114,889.
He will then receive increases of 2.9% a year, reaching a salary of $121,885. The 2.9% annual salary increases for Clerk Terry Wilbur and Treasurer Kevin Gardner will remain unchanged.
