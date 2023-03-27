OSWEGO — When Sheriff Don Hilton warned county legislators earlier this year that the Oswego County jail was routinely at or near capacity, it was a new version of an old problem that has dogged the county for years.

Opened in 1993 and designed to hold 160 inmates, the jail housed an average of 187 inmates by 2012, forcing the county to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars sending inmates to other jails.

