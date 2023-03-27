OSWEGO — When Sheriff Don Hilton warned county legislators earlier this year that the Oswego County jail was routinely at or near capacity, it was a new version of an old problem that has dogged the county for years.
Opened in 1993 and designed to hold 160 inmates, the jail housed an average of 187 inmates by 2012, forcing the county to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars sending inmates to other jails.
The situation improved briefly when the COVID-19 pandemic upended everyday life. With crime down and the courts shuttered, the jail population plummeted. In 2020, the jail’s population averaged a mere 83 inmates. The implementation of bail reform that year by the state also tamped down the number of inmates.
At one point, some people wondered if the change would be permanent, allowing the sheriff’s office to reduce the number of corrections officers it needed. But it didn’t last.
“Now we’re right back up where we knew we would be,” Hilton said. “We knew it was going to come back up as soon as people stopped showing back up for court.”
The jail population in 2022 peaked in October when it averaged 165 inmates and the county was forced to board out an average of 16 inmates that month.
Hilton said one of the unintended effects of bail reform was that defendants who might have been held on bail in the past were released and failed to make their court appearances. Judges then issued bench warrants, which led to them being arrested and jailed, driving the jail population up.
Housing inmates out — sending them to a facility outside the county — is expensive and occurred infrequently in the past. Some housing out is inevitable for inmates with special medical needs or court appearances. But starting in 2011 the county began regularly housing inmates out due to capacity limitations at its jail.
The jail was functioning close to or over capacity for so many years that Hilton’s predecessor suggested expanding the jail to allow it to house 300 inmates.
“I don’t think we’re there yet, needing a larger jail,” Hilton said, adding that facility is still modern and functional.
Oswego County’s jail uses a direct supervision model where similarly classified inmates complete most of their activities in secure units or adjoining spaces. Inmates typically leave their housing unit only for medical care or to attend a sanctioned activity. That means some housing units have beds that go unfilled because certain groups of inmates have to be kept separate.
“Every day it’s a battle with classifications and the restrictions put on us from the correction commission,” Hilton said. “Who we can house together and who we can’t.”
For example, inmates with mental health issues and inmates who are sex offenders have to be kept separate from the rest of the jail population, as do individuals who are convicted versus those awaiting trial.
“If we have a particular number of individuals in a certain classification, it fills up that pod,” he said. “We can’t switch pods because of that classification.”
To keep a lid on the jail population, Hilton said the sheriff’s office frequently reaches out to the district attorney’s office and the courts in an effort to have certain individuals released from the jail if they don’t believe they need to be there.
He cited an example from several years ago of a man who was held on $50 bail. The man was homeless but had the means to make bail and chose not to so he had somewhere to stay.
The county is confronting the issue of not having enough jail space while it is struggling to hire enough corrections officers and medical staff.
While the sheriff’s office has mostly managed to stay at or below capacity for male inmates, the women’s housing unit has just 14 beds and the sheriff’s office is constantly forced to board female inmates out at other jails.
The sheriff’s office has been boarding out inmates at the Ontario County jail. Hilton said the sheriff there hasn’t charged the county for taking the extra inmates, but that it is just a temporary fix to the overcrowding problem.
“It’s gotten to be a long-term issue,” he said. “We’re going to have to address it.”
