OSWEGO — When Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, it set aside billions for local governments, including $23 million for Oswego County.
The county set up an office to manage the program and began spending. In 2022, county lawmakers approved 42 applications totaling more than $5.7 million. Recipients included municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses.
But counties were also allowed to set aside up to $10 million for internal government needs, and Oswego County has spent just a fraction of that money.
“We haven’t been blowing it on a wish list,” said County Administrator Phil Church, adding that he wants the county to be strategic in its spending decisions. “We’re trying to use that internal money very stingily so if there are other uses for it in the community, we still have it.”
In 2022, the county budgeted $805,385 of internal ARPA money in its operating budget, but the county didn’t spend it all thanks to grants and other revenue sources.
It actually spent just $324,696, Church said. The remaining money will be returned to the internal ARPA fund, leaving more than $9.6 million left. That means the county has spent a little more than 3% of its internal ARPA money, but nearly 44% of its external funds.
When Congress passed the pandemic stimulus bill, it restricted what the money could be used for. It can’t be used to offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but counties still have significant discretion.
Eligible uses include revenue replacement for government services to the extent that the reduction in revenue was due to the pandemic; responding to COVID-19 or its negative economic impact, including assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Church said that in 2022 pandemic-related expenses were less than anticipated, which saved some money.
Most of the funding was used on new projects or making improvements to existing infrastructure.
Last year, the county spent its internal money on expenses related to COVID-19, such as disinfectants and cleaning supplies, as well as enhancing computer technology at the DMV, making improvements to HVAC systems in buildings, maintaining software that helps employees work remotely, and buying hazmat equipment.
Church said the pandemic had taught officials that the county needed to modernize how it communicated information with the public.
Some money was spent on enhancing communication capabilities, such as purchasing video equipment.
Money was also used to establish new EMS and drone divisions, including creating a drone coordinator position. Church said the plan is to reduce the amount of ARPA funding used to establish those divisions over the next couple of years so the cost can be gradually absorbed.
For 2023, the county has budgeted $382,411 in internal ARPA funding. Some of it will be used for capital projects, such as creating an 18-hole disc golf course.
Other money is earmarked for things such as upgrades to the 911 communications system, EMS training services, building out drone capabilities for public safety and waiving civil service test fees and enhancing recruitment using social media.
Church said the county plans to spend the money set aside for internal government use, but that it still hasn’t decided on the best use of that money is.
“We’re being very careful and prudent with how we allocate it because we still want to look at improvements in the community, such as broadband and wastewater,” he said. “And those are very expensive.”
An infrastructure analysis prepared as part of the county’s Economic Advancement Plan identified a lack of sewer infrastructure and access to high-speed internet as serious impediments to development and growth.
“Sewer system limitations are the greatest barrier to future economic growth, creation of jobs, and expansion of the tax base in Oswego County,” the report said.
A lack of public sewers and limited capacity at existing treatment plants hurts potential development. The Oswego County Industrial Park, for example, was for years hindered by the limited capacity of the nearby treatment plant in the village of Phoenix.
Church said the need for public sewers to support commercial and residential growth has taken on greater urgency with the announcement that semiconductor manufacturer Micron plans to build a massive plant near southern Oswego County.
Church said that while some counties spent their internal ARPA money quickly, the county’s more deliberative approach would give it options in the future.
“What is easiest to do isn’t always the best use of money, which is why we’re taking our time,” he said.
