The Oswego County Legislature meets in January. While lawmakers spent $5.7 million in pandemic stimulus money last year, the county spent less than $325,000 of the $10 million it set aside for internal government uses. 

OSWEGO — When Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, it set aside billions for local governments, including $23 million for Oswego County.

The county set up an office to manage the program and began spending. In 2022, county lawmakers approved 42 applications totaling more than $5.7 million. Recipients included municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses.

