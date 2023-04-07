OSWEGO — Evelyn Frederiksen sorted through an archival storage box, plucked out a black and white photograph and walked it to Leondra Morgan, who was seated at a computer.
Morgan, a SUNY Oswego intern, placed the photograph on a scanner, punched a button and the image appeared on the computer screen. They made a few adjustments to the brightness and contrast, entered information about the photo and hit save.
One down, thousands more to go.
The Oswego County Historical Society is in the midst of digitizing its massive collection of historic documents and photographs, many of which are one of a kind.
In the past, the treasure trove, which includes everything from diaries, letters and business papers, to photographs, postcards and war records, was only available to those willing to visit the archives at the Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego, scour document indexes and hunt for the specific items.
But with the help of several grants, the historical society purchased state-of-the-art scanning equipment and software and has slowly been digitizing its collections over the last couple of years. Soon anyone with a computer will be able to search and view the museum’s collections.
“That’s the way everybody is doing research these days,” said President Mary Kay Stone. “Nobody is going from museum to museum asking ‘What do you have in your collections?’”
They began by digitizing their collections on Dr. Mary Walker and the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter as well as old city directories, which Stone said are among the most requested collections by researchers. Last summer they moved on to 30 boxes of historic photographs, mostly of local buildings and portraits of people.
“There’s a lot of stuff to get through so it’s all about prioritizing,” said Frederiksen, a museum assistant who has led the digitization effort. “We’ve got tons and tons of archives that we need to go through.”
The historical society is in the process of adding the collections to New York Heritage Digital Collections, an online repository of New York history from more than 350 museums, archives and libraries. So far, the historical society has added about 300 of the 2,700 photographs it has digitized. It’s a slow process because each photograph has to have all of the relevant information included with it.
In the past, the historical society had several paid staff members who handled processing, recording and organizing collections, maintaining detailed paper inventories.
“And in the non-digital age they organized the collections beautifully,” Stone said.
But as government funding dried up more than a decade ago, the historical society was forced to rely almost entirely on volunteers to maintain its historic house and collections. When Stone became involved with the group in 2016, almost nothing had been digitized.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered museums it kept people from coming to access the archives, so Stone wrote a grant that allowed the historical society to purchase several scanners and software.
But when the group received its equipment and software, it had two problems. Its members didn’t know how to set up the software or use the equipment. And it would have taken the volunteers decades to digitize everything.
Stone said tech-savvy SUNY Oswego interns helped set everything up and train volunteers and another grant allowed the historical society to hire extra help for the digitization. Interns are continuing to help with the project.
The scanners are large enough to handle documents up to 11” x 17” and a special book scanner can digitize book pages, correcting for the curvature of the open book. Even photo negatives can be easily digitized and the image inverted on the computer.
“So, you don’t even need to send it out to be processed,” Frederiksen said. “Now all you have to do is scan them in with this scanner.”
Once all of the information is entered, it is searchable. Stone said the digitized collections have already helped researchers find all sorts of rare items. A historian recently found several photographs that she’d spent years hunting for.
“We’re now working on scrapbooks because there will be images no one has ever seen,” Stone said. “They’re a rare treasure.”
The technology has also proven helpful for the historical society’s volunteers when trying to locate items. For example, Stone said she recently received a request for old photos of the former Miller Brewery in Volney. Within five minutes, she emailed a copy of a 30-year-old aerial photo of the brewery, something that might have taken an hour or more in the past.
“Three years ago, I could not have imagined being able to do this so soon,” she said. “It’s like a miracle. It’s a beautiful thing.”
