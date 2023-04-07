Richardson-Bates digitization

Leondra Morgan, left, a senior anthropology student, and Museum Assistant Evelyn Frederiksen view a recently digitized black and white photo on Thursday. The Oswego County Historical Society is in the middle of digitizing its massive collection of documents and photographs to make them more easily accessible.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — Evelyn Frederiksen sorted through an archival storage box, plucked out a black and white photograph and walked it to Leondra Morgan, who was seated at a computer. 

Morgan, a SUNY Oswego intern, placed the photograph on a scanner, punched a button and the image appeared on the computer screen. They made a few adjustments to the brightness and contrast, entered information about the photo and hit save. 

