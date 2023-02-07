OSWEGO — Ever walk into a building, see a dust-covered “Out of Order” sign on the elevator and wonder when they’re going to get that fixed? In Oswego County’s case, hopefully soon.

The Oswego County Legislature will vote at its regular meeting on Thursday to approve a $560,000 capital project to replace and modernize the ancient elevator in the County Office Building on East Bridge Street in the city of Oswego.

Tags

Recommended for you