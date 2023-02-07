OSWEGO — Ever walk into a building, see a dust-covered “Out of Order” sign on the elevator and wonder when they’re going to get that fixed? In Oswego County’s case, hopefully soon.
The Oswego County Legislature will vote at its regular meeting on Thursday to approve a $560,000 capital project to replace and modernize the ancient elevator in the County Office Building on East Bridge Street in the city of Oswego.
The County Office Building is the nerve center of county government, housing everything from the treasurer’s office, the clerk’s office and Rep. Claudia Tenney’s satellite Oswego office, to tourism and planning, community development and the county administrator’s office.
The county legislature also meets there and has its chambers on the fourth floor. But lawmakers won’t have to take the stairs on Thursday to vote on the elevator project.
A larger, modern elevator is located at the back of the building and is handicap accessible.
County Administrator Phil Church said he thought the elevator being replaced had been there for about 70 years. While the estimate from architecture and engineering firm Tetra Tech might seen high, Church pointed out that it’s not something the county is likely to have to replace again anytime soon.
“When you consider how long they last, that price tag makes a little more sense,” he said.
Because of additions in the past, the County Office Building is really three buildings in one, and the floor plans between those buildings don’t match up perfectly. No single floor runs through the entire building. That means it’s not possible, for example, to walk from one end of the building to the other on the second floor.
“So that’s why an elevator makes access to the second floor easier,” Church said.
The elevator is also in the center of the building and gets a lot of use. When the public enters the building, say to visit the clerk’s office on the second floor or to see a legislature meeting on the fourth floor, the elevator is the most obvious route. When it’s out of order, taking the building’s other elevator requires a somewhat confusing walk all the way to the back of the building.
The existing elevator is not much bigger than an old phone booth; even when it worked, it made a steady stream of noises that no one wants to hear while riding an elevator. Church wasn’t sure how long the elevator has been out of order, but said it was time for it to be replaced.
“A few months ago it dropped a couple of feet,” he said. “We’ve been having more problems with it.”
