OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reports that 203 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from July 18 through July 24. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.

Despite this increase in cases, Oswego County’s community level remains “low” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The New York State Department of Health and CDC continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms.

