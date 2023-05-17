Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup issued an emergency order Wednesday forbidding local entities from transporting or housing migrants or asylum seekers without permission.
The emergency order temporarily bans municipalities, businesses and other entities in Oswego County from contracting with outside entities for, or engaging in, the transport or housing of migrants or asylum seekers without written permission from Weatherup.
Under the order, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office can issue tickets for violations.
Weatherup said violations could result in a misdemeanor charge and civil penalties of up to $2,000 for each individual housed in violation of the order.
Owners of hotels, motels and multi-unit housing are prohibited from contracting with external municipalities to provide housing for migrants and asylum seekers without a license from the county health department. To obtain a license, applicants would have to ensure migrants or asylum seekers would leave the county within 15 days and cover all costs incurred by the county.
Weatherup’s order follows a statewide emergency declaration Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in response to an influx of migrants into New York City, which has tried to house migrants in other areas of the state.
Oswego County is one of several New York counties that have issued emergency declarations in response to an influx of migrants entering the US following the expiration of pandemic-era restrictions on border crossings known as Title 42.
Weatherup said the governor’s office on Wednesday notified Oswego County officials that local sites were being scouted as potential locations to house migrants.
He said county officials are concerned that the potential arrival of migrants and asylum seekers could strain local resources and shift the burden to local taxpayers.
The emergency order issued Wednesday is in effect for five days, ending Saturday. Weatherup said the order would likely be extended as officials assess the ongoing situation.
Sheriff Don Hilton said Wednesday that he had been in contact with Weatherup about enforcing the order,- and the sheriff’s office would be notifying local hotels and motels.
District Attorney Greg Oakes said he had not been consulted regarding enforcement of the order.
