District Attorney Greg Oakes

District Attorney Greg Oakes has spent years trying to retain and recruit prosecutors in his chronically understaffed office. 

 File photo

OSWEGO  — Greg Oakes was in a bind. The district attorney had spent years fighting to recruit and retain employees while coaxing county lawmakers into adding prosecutors to his chronically understaffed office.

Then, in early 2022, a prosecutor left. A few months later, two of his assistant district attorneys (ADAs) approached him and said they had job offers that paid significantly more.

Recommended for you