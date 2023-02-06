OSWEGO — Greg Oakes was in a bind. The district attorney had spent years fighting to recruit and retain employees while coaxing county lawmakers into adding prosecutors to his chronically understaffed office.
Then, in early 2022, a prosecutor left. A few months later, two of his assistant district attorneys (ADAs) approached him and said they had job offers that paid significantly more.
“Basically, in May I had two attorneys who said, ‘I need to make more money,’” Oakes said.
It wasn’t a case of trying to leverage a raise. The most junior ADAs were paid less than $72,000 a year at the time, which isn’t a lot of money if you’re paying off loans from law school, Oakes said. The average annual wage for lawyers in the U.S. is $148,000.
Already struggling to replace one ADA, Oakes asked the pair to give him a couple more months. They agreed, and he worked with the county to find a creative solution.
They took the salary from the position they hadn’t been able to fill and used it to pay ADAs a $200-a-night stipend to cover Centralized Arraignment Part court.
It put a little more money in the paychecks of ADAs, who previously had to staff the night court for free, even as defense attorneys and judges got paid.
Attorneys who become ADAs know they won’t make as much as they could in the private sector, said John Bandler, an adjunct lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former Manhattan ADA.
“They’re getting great experience, they’re serving in the government,” he said, adding that when pay is too low, however, it makes retaining people difficult. “Prosecutors have to be able to live and survive on their salary.”
Staffing issues in the DA’s office aren’t new. A criminal justice study released in 2018 found that the DA’s office was overburdened and that its ADAs had one of the highest caseloads in the state. It recommended hiring four new prosecutors in addition to filling two vacancies.
The study also noted that Oswego County has an inadequate pool of attorneys with a limited pipeline from which to hire new attorneys. Residency requirements made hiring even more difficult.
“When I was running out of attorneys in 2018, we went to the state legislature and got special legislation through so we could hire people that live in adjoining adjacent counties,” Oakes said.
More than half of his prosecutors now live outside Oswego County, he said.
When Oakes joined the DA’s office in 2001 there were only five prosecutors. He said the county legislature wisely ordered the criminal justice study and followed through by adding two positions in 2019 and two more after that.
In 2022, the DA’s office briefly had 11 ADAs; it currently has 10.
The DA’s office has also been dealing with the burden of changes in the state’s discovery law. Oakes said his prosecutors have been overwhelmed with trying to collect and sort through all the evidence for each case, hurting morale.
He said he holds a great deal of respect for his prosecutors, who put in long hours and often have to work on nights and weekends.
“They pour their hearts and souls into the positions,” he said. “It’s not a 9-5 job.”
