OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 174 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from July 11 through July 17. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
The New York State Department of Health also reported another COVID-19-related death in Oswego County in the last week, bringing the total to 201.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this person,” Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor said. “Of course, we never want to see these reports as we strive to come out of the pandemic. In order to move forward, we must all continue working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reverse the number of new positive cases of the virus.”
The following report reflects data collected from Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 17:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,675
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 141
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 8.42%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 33
An additional four Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between July 10 and July 16, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold weekly vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children 6 months and older as well as adults. The clinics run every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only.
An additional clinic runs from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic, while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites do not need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the county health department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.