OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced Tuesday that positive COVID-19 cases are down slightly from last week.
Counting both lab-confirmed and at-home tests, 264 residents tested positive for the virus from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that time period:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,514
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 221
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.60%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 43
Nine Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County’s community level is “medium.” The agency and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. In addition, the CDC advises people who are at a high risk for severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.
Residents can keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date at one of the county health department’s weekly vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months and older as well as adults at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
The clinics run every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only.
An additional clinic runs from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but people are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
Facemasks are required at all county clinics. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with the New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
