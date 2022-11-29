OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains at “low” for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At this level, the federal agency and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) now recommend that people wear a mask if they have been exposed to COVID-19, have symptoms or have tested positive for the virus. It is also recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.

