OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains at “low” for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
At this level, the federal agency and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) now recommend that people wear a mask if they have been exposed to COVID-19, have symptoms or have tested positive for the virus. It is also recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.
“Sadly, the state health department reported one more COVID-19-related death of a county resident this past week, bringing the total to 220,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “It is especially difficult during this time of year, and we send our condolences to the family and friends of this resident.”
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decrease this last week. The Oswego County Health Department reported 56 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27. This includes only lab-confirmed tests. The Oswego County Health Department has verified that there have been no positive at-home COVID-19 tests reported since Nov. 18.
The breakdown of data collected during that time period is as follows:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,359
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 56
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 4.12%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 0
The health department reminds residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures at its online portal. People can also download the isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Residents who test positive are encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner. Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., staff members administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.